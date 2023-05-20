What will happen with the debt ceiling is the most significant political story of the last few months. President Joe Biden demands that Republicans acquiesce to a “clean” debt limit increase. At the same time, Republicans seek lower spending to address the worsening national debt.

We should do both.

Jonathan Bydlak is the director of the governance program at the R Street Institute, a center-right think tank. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

