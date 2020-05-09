Many of us use spiritual disciplines to deepen our understanding of the holy, however we name it.
Some of us use prayer beads, like our Catholic neighbors saying the rosary. Others of us fast, like our Muslim neighbors during this holy month of Ramadan. Some of us even write poetry, paint watercolors or weave fabric as a way to deepen our connection to the divine.
Through a practice we revisit again and again, we create space for us to know God more intimately and see ourselves as part of the divine creation more clearly.
Quarantine and physical distancing have invited all of us into some new and unexpected spiritual disciplines. Particularly, as we enter a third month of working and parenting full time from home in our house, I’ve been thinking about the discipline of togetherness and the ways that it is showing up in our lives right now.
There is the obvious togetherness that some of us are now experiencing. Households that used to thrive on routines of school, work, day care and extracurriculars have suddenly shrunk into one-stop shops as the gym-classroom-nursery-office-restaurant-dance studio and more. The office at our house has become a hilarious hodgepodge of computer chargers, teethers, candles, wooden blocks, chimes and headphones (ah, the joys of pastoring and parenting from home).
But I want to invite us to consider a deeper kind of togetherness that this pandemic has called us to practice. As a minister, this time has given me a great deal to think about in terms of what it means to be “together” as a religious community or congregation.
Our congregation, like many, has been worshipping virtually for the last couple of months, which has brought up lots of questions about how and why we gather. Are we somehow less together when we worship on Zoom than within the four walls of our sanctuary? What do we gain by returning to that physical space? And, what, or perhaps who, do we risk by returning to that physical space?
It is easy to get attached to our routines of togetherness as religious communities. These routines are their own kind of ritual – the comfort of the coffee made the same old way (for good or ill), the ease of a familiar pew and the joy of embracing old friends. It is not wrong to grieve the loss of routine. But we are called to practice the discipline of gathering as a community, of togetherness, not the discipline of routine or comfort.
What does the discipline of togetherness require of us? It requires that we become absolutely clear about our purpose as people of faith. Is it our purpose to meet the suffering in this world with compassion? Is it our purpose to transform lives? Is it our purpose to care for one another and the world?
Then I am left wondering, how do we achieve this purpose in a way that allows all of our siblings in faith to participate fully in the community? Meeting together in our building isn’t necessarily required, though it is certainly the most familiar way.
There are no easy or simple answers to those questions, and the path forward looks different for different religious communities. However, I firmly believe that we are limiting our vision for the movement of the holy in this world if we act as if the work of the faithful can only take place within the walls of a building.
But this kind of transformation can be saddening, frustrating and downright uncomfortable. For me, the thing I miss most about worship in our building is singing together as a congregation. There is no replica, no substitute for a sanctuary full of voices raised in song. And so I felt great grief this week as I read recommendations from the National Association of Teachers of Singing that suggested that singing together – even while 10 feet or more apart – is very likely to spread COVID-19.
Even if we did return to our sanctuary next Sunday, it would likely be unsafe, especially for the most vulnerable in our congregation, to sing together until there is a widely available vaccine or significant herd immunity. This reality breaks my heart. And yet I refuse to concede that we cannot raise our voices in song, even if we must imagine new ways to do it.
Like any good spiritual discipline, togetherness will transform our hearts, help us know ourselves more clearly, and bring us closer to the divine, if we are willing to be changed by what we find.