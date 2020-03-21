As Unitarian Universalists, we light a chalice every time we gather in worship. It is the symbol of our living, loving tradition, and this act connects us to other Unitarian Universalists around the world.
This past Tuesday, I did something I had never imagined I would need to – I removed our chalice from its prominent place in our sanctuary. I wrapped it carefully in the quilted fabric that decorates our altar and nestled it in a bag to carry it home.
As I held the chalice’s weight in my arms and looked around our empty sanctuary, I felt a sudden kinship with all those who, throughout history, have been forced to leave their places of worship behind – the generations of clergy and other faithful people who have been the ones to grab the communion silver, the holy book, the altar cloth or the membership register. Many of these ancestors were fleeing war, violence or persecution.
Today, we are driven out not by the threat of violence, but by our commitment to caring for the most vulnerable among us. Faith communities here in Cheyenne and across the country have chosen to leave our sanctuaries behind because gathering as a whole community would put many of the gathered at risk from COVID-19 and its related symptoms and complications. Out of profound love for one another and our community, we have self-exiled.
Yet, physical distancing and isolation do not have to mean spiritual distancing and isolation, especially not in our era of connected technology. I took our chalice home not to save it from destruction by some opposing army, but because I’ll need to light it during our Sunday morning worship that will take place over the Zoom video conference platform. It’s a piece of continuity, a reminder that we are still the same community, though we are gathered differently.
We need these communities of care and support now more than ever. People are losing work, working from home, trying to suddenly take on the full-time care and education of their children, worrying about the elders they cannot visit in long-term care facilities, trying to stay healthy, and, for many of our front-line health care workers and other critical personnel, trying to do their jobs under immense pressure without access to the necessary supplies. Our neighbors whose lives were already the most precarious – the unhoused, the working poor, those living with addiction or in recovery, the incarcerated, the undocumented – will suffer disproportionately in these times.
We are doing all of this work on shifting, uncertain ground. There are some best guesses about when the peak of the outbreak might pass, but none of us knows for certain when a return to normalcy might be possible. In such times, it is easy to lose hope. In those moments of despair, it is crucial that we understand that we are not alone.
No matter how lonely or impossible a given moment feels, none of us is alone in it. Even if you don’t believe in God, there is something bigger than you that is always with you. Millions of people around the world are with you, as they are also in isolation. Generations upon generations of humankind who have endured unspeakable hardship and still found joy and hope in the midst of it are with you. We are in this together. For good or ill, what any one person does impacts all of us. We are in this together.
As we go forward through this slow-motion crisis, we will need one another more than ever. We will need old communities to show up in new ways. We will need to find new ways to check on and care for our neighbors. We will need to find new ways to be together as families, whether in the same household or across thousands of miles.
We will need to find a new pace for work and a new reverence for rest. We will need to find new ways to ensure that all people can have access to housing, food and health care. In other words, we will need to find new creativity to do what is essential, and new strength to let go of what is not.
May we find the faith and community to do this necessary work, in these times and all times.