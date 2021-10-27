I’d like to provide a fall 2021 update about Cheyenne’s commercial air service and the Cheyenne airport.
During the past three years, Cheyenne’s new commercial air services have drawn over 47,000 passengers at our brand new, $18 million airport terminal. I’m pleased to report that our passenger air service exceeded expectations and broke multiple records for the Cheyenne airport. Cheyenne was recognized as America’s fastest-growing small airport just prior to the unprecedented global pandemic.
We also achieved an additional important milestone with more than 10,000 commercial passenger boardings. This elevated Cheyenne airport to “Primary Commercial Service” airport status, as determined by the Federal Aviation Administration. This resulted in $850,000 of increased federal funding for the airport.
The major $62 million runway infrastructure project has finished up at the Cheyenne airport. We will be welcoming back commercial passenger air service on Nov. 1. The daily flights between Cheyenne and Denver will now resume next week using a 50-seat jet (CRJ-200). There will be two flights per day, with United Express flights to Denver International Airport. Tickets are available today at united.com.
The daily flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will be onboard a regional jet to one of the world’s biggest hubs. From Denver, travelers will have direct access to nearly 200 destinations around the world. And they can fly right over the stress and hassle of driving and checking in through Denver.
The sixth-penny sales tax election takes place next week on Nov. 2. Proposition 14 is a $2.25 million request for the support of transportation options over a five-year period, including retention and expansion of air service options, airlines and routes using a minimum revenue guarantee (MRG).
An MRG is common for a community our size. It is a small investment that pays huge dividends. Every $1 invested in air service returns almost $7. It brings $27 million a year in economic activity and attracts millions more from conventions and tourism.
There have been two previous successful ballot propositions approved by Cheyenne and Laramie County during specific purpose elections:
- 2008 sixth-penny ballot election: $1.5 million for design and construction of a new airport terminal
- 2012 sixth-penny ballot election: $4.8 million to construct the new terminal
Air service gives us the key infrastructure and resources to build the future we want for our community. Air service now will be even more critical to our regional economic recovery and future vitality, and must continue to be integrated into our efforts through a minimum revenue guarantee.
It continues to generate significant economic benefits to Laramie County by increasing airport activity and volume of commercial passengers, and improving your connectivity to domestic and international destinations. Last year, visitors spent $284 million in Laramie County. This stimulated our local economy and benefitted our hotels, meeting facilities, attractions, restaurants, bars, cultural institutions, tour companies, transportation providers and countless other businesses.
These past three years, people have supported and shown they truly want local air service here. They want to avoid Interstate 25 traffic, expensive parking and long security lines at Denver International Airport. We continue to be optimistic about being able to expand our current route and services.
Please vote “yes” on Proposition 14, and encourage your friends and family to do the same.