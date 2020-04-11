“When something is over and done with, when it has been repented of as fully as it can be repented of, when life has moved on as it should and a lot of other wonderfully good things have happened since then, it is not right to go back and open some ancient wound that the Son of God Himself died to heal.” – Jeffrey R. Holland
While serving as a missionary in northern California in 1977, I spent about four months working in an office as the mission secretary. One of my routine secretarial responsibilities was the preparation of a variety of mission flyers and periodic mission newsletters.
We were not so technologically advanced at that time. We did not even have access to a Xerox copier. So, our handouts and newsletters were reproduced via a mimeograph machine. Some of my more mature readers may even remember seeing and possibly using one of these critters.
The document to be reproduced, via mimeograph, had to first be typed, via a standard, old-fashioned typewriter, upon a template or stencil. If I made any typing mistakes, I had to start all over again with a new stencil. The longer the document, the greater the challenge.
I have heard that stencil errors could be fixed. However, I never learned how to effectively correct any stencil error.
Now, using your mind’s eye, imagine the angels in heaven above recording ALL of your life’s story upon a stencil. This recording includes your every mistake (i.e. unintended missteps) and transgression (i.e. intended sin). Now, imagine that you can never remove such mistakes and transgressions from your life’s story. The stencil recording is permanent.
Please know that there is and shall be only one who has perfectly lived within our mortal world. There are no mistakes or transgressions recorded upon his stencil. I testify that because of Jesus Christ and him crucified our mortal mistakes and transgressions can be permanently purged from our eternal record!
The ability to repent is a profound and eternal Easter gift that the Savior has given to you. Do not take for granted the price that he paid for your gift. Susan Coolidge wrote, “Earth’s saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart!”
Now imagine in your mind’s eye that, because of Christ’s atonement, the angels are now recording your life’s story via a modern day word processor. And, if you avail yourself of the Good Lord’s gift by repenting of your mistakes and transgressions, such mistakes and transgressions are fully and permanently deleted from your life’s record!
As a young Sunday school student, I was delighted to learn that if we truly repent, God will forgive us and will remember our mistakes and transgressions “no more.”
I have personally witnessed the transcendent joy that falls upon those who avail themselves of Jesus Christ’s precious Easter gift. I know a man who, many years ago, committed many egregious transgressions against both man’s and God’s laws. He spent a whole lot of time in prison as a convicted felon. Thereafter, he embraced the gift of repentance. Where he was once filled with anger and unrest, he is now filled with joy and peace.
Beware that there is one who fervently desires that none of God’s children avail themselves of the gift of repentance. He is known by a variety of names such as Satan, Lucifer and the Devil. Satan is cunning, tenacious and determined. He has always and shall always attempt to supplant joy with sorrow and peace with pain.
There exists two kinds of guilt: righteous and unrighteous. Righteous guilt leads us to Jesus Christ and his Easter gift of repentance. Unrighteous guilt leads those who have already repented to a path of self-hatred and misery because they are unwilling to forgive themselves.
One of Satan’s most formidable weapons comes in the form of unrighteous guilt. He does his utmost to incessantly highlight the very same mistakes and transgressions that the angels have already deleted from our life’s story. Do not allow Satan to pierce your flesh and spirit with his devastating talons!
During this sacred holiday season, please strive to better understand and appreciate the blessing of repentance, which includes the need and obligation to forgive yourself. Happy Easter.