“For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.” – James A. Garfield
Have you ever been to Star Valley? I believe that Star Valley is one of Wyoming’s most notable scenic highlights. It is also a haven for many Wyomingite hunters and fishermen. Some mistakenly believe that Star Valley, in and of itself, is a bona fide Wyoming town. Like its name, it is a valley that contains many towns, such as Smoot, Thayne, Afton, Fairview, Auburn, Osmond, Freedom and Alpine. You will find Alpine at the southern end of the Snake River Canyon.
Ballard Harmon Pead was born on July 2, 1921, in Fairview, Wyoming. His father is named Frederick Budd Pead, and his mother’s name is Henrietta Harmon Pead. As many of my readers already know, my wife is named Trena. Ballard’s baby sister, named Cleoetta, is Trena’s mother.
Ballard grew up in Fairview and graduated from Star Valley High School. Ballard excelled in athletics, and he particularly enjoyed playing basketball with his many friends. During his senior year of high school, he enjoyed participating in Wyoming’s State High School basketball tournament, which took place in Laramie.
Two of Ballard’s nieces, named Jeanette and Jeraldine, have particularly fond memories of their Uncle Ballard. They remember him as a tall, sensitive, friendly, kind and helpful young man. Trena never met her Uncle Ballard (at least not in this mortal life), because he died more than 14 years before Trena was born.
On Sept. 25, 1944, Ballard enlisted in the Army. He declined the opportunity for a likely deferment. Like so many other young men and women of the time (i.e. our greatest generation), he desired to preserve and protect our great nation. Accordingly, he decided to voluntarily place himself in harm’s way. When he was about to leave for basic training, Ballard told his family and friends that he believed he would not return home.
After completing his basic training, Ballard was assigned to Company “K” of the 382 Infantry Division. He was shipped to Hawaii, then to the Mariana Islands, and from there was transferred to Okinawa, where he was killed in action.
After Ballard died, Ballard’s brother Budd (both of Ballard’s parents were dead at this time) received the following message from Capt. James H. McMillen, who was Ballard’s company commander:
“It is with deepest regret that I inform you that your brother, Ballard H. Pead, was killed in action against the enemy on the 29th day of May in the vicinity of Yonabaru Okinawa Island. About six-thirty on the morning of the 29th of May 1945, Ballard, along with his squad, was covering a gap in our lines when he was struck by shrapnel, killing him instantly. Medical care was rendered immediately, but it was of no avail.
“It is very hard for me to write this letter because I know Ballard was very dear to you. He was also liked very much by all of his buddies. He was very willing to go out of his way to do things for others, and I know he will be missed by all of the officers and men of this organization.
“Ballard was buried in the 96th Infantry Division Temporary Cemetery Number 2, Grave Number 391, Row Number 13, Okinawa. He was buried in a peaceful and quiet setting with full military honors and in accordance with the rites of his own faith.
“May I extend to you my own personal sympathy during your period of bereavement. If I can be of any further assistance to you, please feel free to call upon me at any time.”
Sgt. Paul L. Valent later accompanied Ballard’s body to its final resting place in the Fairview Cemetery. Ballard was 23 years old when he died.
Jeraldine and Jeanette have a brother who was born nine days before Ballard’s death. Their baby brother was initially called Kirk. Kirk was renamed “Ballard” in honor of his deceased uncle. To this very day, little Ballard (now 76 years old) hopes that he has lived a life that is worthy of his uncle’s name.
I suspect that few of my readers who live outside of Star Valley have ever heard of Ballard Harmon Pead. I fervently hope that many will now tenderly and gratefully reflect upon Ballard’s patriotism and supreme sacrifice. Please do not take Ballard’s service and devotion to our great nation for granted.
I close today’s column with a quote from Ronald Reagan: “…And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely, with our actions, we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”