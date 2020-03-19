“Life is 10 percent what you experience and 90 percent how you respond to it.” – Dorothy M. Naddermeyer
While driving home from work yesterday, I decided to stop at our neighborhood grocery store to purchase some nice New York strip steaks for my wife and daughter. When I got closer to the store, I noticed that the parking lot was nearly full. I then searched for and found a parking spot and entered the store.
In the many decades that I have shopped at this store, never have I seen so many customers. I quickly found my steaks, and then waited in one of the self-serve lines for about 25 minutes before completing my purchase. As a native Wyomingite, I am not accustomed to having to wait so long just to purchase some meat.
I am writing this column at a time that I would normally be preparing a Sunday school lesson. However, my church has canceled almost all activities, including Sunday services, until further notice. For nearly 63 years, I have regularly attended church on Sunday. For the majority of my adult life, I have been a Sunday school teacher. My spirit is not accustomed to missing Sabbath day church services.
It is apparent that, at least for the next few months, I am going to have to adjust to the new normal. That being said, I know that in facing the challenges that now confront all of us, there is no better community within which to live than here in southeastern Wyoming. By working together, in peace and harmony, I know that we will individually and collectively defeat the coronavirus.
I have a few suggestions that may help you fight the good fight. First, do not panic (especially in the presence of children.) While standing in line yesterday, I had the opportunity to closely observe my surroundings. I saw fear in many faces (young and old) as my fellow Wyomingites frantically pushed their carts in and around the crowded aisles. Please know that we have in place all of the needed resources to meet our daily physical, mental and spiritual needs.
Second, avoid large groups. Now is the time to minimize your face-to-face contact with others.
Third, if you know of any elderly neighbors, friends or family, reach out to them and offer your assistance. Most of the grocery store patrons that I saw yesterday were elderly. The fact that so many elderly men and women were compressed into such a small space for such a long period of time was not lost on me (i.e. avoid large groups.) During the next few weeks, please do the right thing and go shopping for your elderly neighbors, friends and family.
Fourth, having never been fond of social media, I did not think that I would ever sincerely write the following words: Rely heavily upon your computer/smartphone to meet your social needs. As far as I know, the internet is vulnerable to many viruses, but it is fully immune to the coronavirus!
Fifth, practice good hygiene habits. Wash your hands. Keep your hands away from your face. If you feel a sneeze coming on, try to sneeze into a tissue and then properly dispose of the tissue. Regularly disinfect any and all areas that are known to contain germs (e.g. door handles, light switches, etc.) When engaging in face-to-face contact with others, expand the size of your social bubble. And for the next few months at least, stop shaking hands (a practice that I have already started, but must confess is not easy for me).
Sixth, do not waste the time that you are spending at home. Read some good books (which I hope includes the Scriptures.) Write heartfelt letters to family and friends. If medically permitted, exercise. Write a meaningful letter to the editor. Learn to play a musical instrument. Learn a new craft, such as crochet or sewing. Expand your education (check out the Coursera and Udemy websites.) Seek out and help those in need. Also, when you are in need, don’t hesitate to ask for assistance from others.
Seventh, if you have little ones at home, please keep them engaged in educational pursuits by continuing to teach them the fundamentals of math, reading, science, social studies and art. Websites such as Scholastic Learn at Home, Discovery Education and Prodigy are wonderful resources.
Finally, and most importantly, regularly pray to God and ask that he deliver us from this affliction. More specifically, ask him to prevent the disease from spreading and ask him to inspire our medical scientists to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.
I hope that these suggestions are of some help to you and your loved ones.