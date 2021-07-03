“There is no ‘slippery slope’ toward loss of liberty, only a long staircase where each step down must first be tolerated by the American people and their leaders.” – Al Simpson
Alan K. Simpson served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from January 1965 to January 1977. Thereafter, he served as one of our United States senators in Washington, D.C., from Jan. 1, 1979, to 1997. Al was the Senate Republican Whip from 1985 to 1995.
I should also mention that Al Simpson served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant from 1954 to 1956. As we are about to celebrate our great nation’s 245th birthday, I publicly thank him for his tenacious and dedicated service to our wonderful state and country.
Some of my readers may recall that Sen. Simpson provided a heartfelt and remarkable eulogy at President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.
I first met Al Simpson many decades ago, when he was the keynote speaker at a luncheon that was held at a location in Cheyenne that used to be known as the Hitching Post Inn. It is my personal observation that Alan K. Simpson is a gregarious, kind and gracious fellow.
I reached out to Al a while ago when he was experiencing some health challenges. In response to my “best wishes,” he sent me the following correspondence:
“Dear John: Aren’t you the thoughtful one?! A very thoughtful gesture on your part and deeply appreciated by me. And thanks for your concern. I deeply appreciate that, too!
“I had a little ‘dinger’ on the evening of Oct. 26, and they crated me up and took me to Swedish Medical Center in Denver, where they cleaned out a carotid artery and messed around in my head – where they found a diminutive brain and no apparent damage! They shipped me back to Cody five days later. I do not have any physical difficulties, have continued my regimen of exercising, and except for a slip of the tongue in the later evening hours after a glass of nice red wine, I am right where I was before – talkative!
“It is truly a blessing, and many prayers were winged out toward me. Dear amazing wife Ann was alert to the difficulty or there might have been some different results! As it was, we were in the 24-hour window for major recovery.
“Many folks have asked for their flowers and cookies back, saying that I’m a fake! All is well in this miraculous recovery, and we are very blessed.
“Your thoughts and prayers have impelled me along the course of recovery – and I say without reservation that I feel really great. I promise!
“Ann also had a serious fall at the end of December and again in February – and she is now in full flight – and recovery mode. Another blessing! We old coots have to watch out where we’re walking!
“You are an inspiration to many, and your words buoy me up! Take care, be well, and fond personal regards to you and all of your dear ones. Al Simpson.”
As you can see from his letter, Al’s “diminutive brain” continues to fire up nicely. Perhaps what most impresses me about Alan K. Simpson is his candor and attentiveness to his political surroundings. I hope that you took the opportunity to read and reflect upon his quote, which is found at the beginning of today’s column.
Take good care of yourself, Al. Wyoming needs you.