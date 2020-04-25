“Softball: Where good girls steal.” – Author unknown
I began teaching girls softball teams in Laramie beginning in the summer of 1980. I started coaching my daughters’ softball teams in Cheyenne in 1989 and coached my last game in 1996. During that time, it was my privilege to closely interact with hundreds of diverse, dedicated and determined young women.
I was delighted when I learned that the three Cheyenne high schools will sponsor competitive softball teams for girls beginning in 2021. Laramie High School is also going to have a girls softball team.
Now is the time to begin to prepare your daughters and granddaughters to play high school softball. Here are a few suggestions to help you prepare your little loved one to become a successful softball player.
I acknowledge some children athletically mature sooner than others, but as a general rule, when a child is about 4 years old, she is ready to learn how to throw and catch a ball. It is a good idea to start out with a tennis ball-sized Nerf (i.e. soft) ball. Many girls enjoy throwing the ball more than catching the ball, but after a few practices, it is remarkable at how quickly little ones learn to catch.
Sometimes little ones are just not interested in learning to throw or catch a ball. If such is the case, let your daughter/granddaughter know that they are free to stop and that you will try again later. However, you must try again later. Don’t give up!
Purchase a plastic bat and a whole bunch of Wiffle balls when your daughter/granddaughter is around 5 years old. It is imperative that a child learn the proper batting technique from the get-go. If you are not confident in your expertise, please seek out a qualified friend/neighbor to assist you as you teach your little girl how to properly swing a bat (while keeping her eye on the ball).
It doesn’t take long before many children become quite adept at hitting a Wiffle ball. I’ve never met a little girl who did not like to smack line drives with a big plastic bat. You should also consider buying a small mitt when your daughter/granddaughter is around 5 to 6 years old. They are ready to begin learning proper catching/fielding techniques at this age.
When your daughter/granddaughter is about 7 years old, she is ready to learn the rules of the game. If she has siblings and/or friends who are learning to become ball players, you should schedule many practice games in your backyard. If your backyard is too small, seek out a nearby playground. I recommend that you use Wiffle bats and balls for these practice games.
When you feel the time is right, the next step is to sign up your daughter/granddaughter to play on one of Cheyenne’s recreational softball teams. I believe girls have to be at least 7 years old to participate in the recreational league.
Please know this is the time when the hard work for you and your daughter/granddaughter truly begins. For every hour spent practicing and playing on the recreational team, your little girl should be spending an additional two hours participating in personal practice time (my friend ,Ron Nimmo, will tell you that I am grossly understating the personal practice time). Also, make sure that your daughter/granddaughter has nothing but top quality equipment (including shoes) to practice and play with.
When your daughter/granddaughter is around 12 years old, you will have a pretty good idea as to her level of commitment to the game. She may want to further challenge herself by joining a competitive league. She may be thoroughly enjoying the recreational league and want to maintain the status quo. She may not be enjoying softball at all and want to quit.
I do not have a crystal ball, but I suspect that the majority of the players who start on Central, East and South’s 2021 softball teams will come from Cheyenne’s competitive league. However, please know that your daughter/granddaughter’s success or failure as a softball player will not be determined by whether or not she ultimately becomes a starter on her high school team.
Reflecting upon all of the players that I coached over the years, I cannot recall so much as one girl who did not enjoy playing the game. The renowned pitcher Jennie Finch said, “Softball has given me so much in life. It’s taught me the kind of person I want to be, and given me a sweet sisterhood.” I assure you that your daughter/granddaughter will also learn many important life lessons by playing softball.