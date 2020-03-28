“Be sure to put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.” – Abraham Lincoln
As I recall, it was the summer of 1968 when I was riding with my dad in his Mercury Comet station wagon. It was raining, and we were driving south on Bishop Boulevard. Dad pulled over and parked near a young man (hereinafter referred to as “Ralph”), who he saw was walking in the rain.
Dad told me to hop into the back seat. Ralph quickly opened the passenger door and sat down. Ralph thanked Dad for the ride and said that he was going to his girlfriend’s house, which was about two miles away.
Ralph then pulled out a cigarette and began to light it up. My fabulous father immediately said, “Smoking is not allowed in my car.” Ralph was taken aback, but could see by the expression on Dad’s face that there was no room for negotiation. Ralph didn’t want to walk in the rain, so he put his cigarette back in his pocket.
Some may declare that Dad was acting in a “Holier than thou” and intolerant manner. Yes, within the walls of his home (and doors of his car), Dad was unwilling to compromise his standards by allowing his 11-year-old son to be exposed to secondhand smoke. However, Dad was not imposing his values upon Ralph to do as Ralph wished in his own environment or life. Some of you baby boomers may be familiar with the phrase, “My house, my rules.”
Both of my parents taught me, through words and an unyielding example, that as to their children, some conduct was absolutely prohibited. For example, cigarettes, alcohol, illicit drugs, pornographic material and vulgar language were never tolerated within our home. I also learned, as a very young child, that we should always pray, study the scriptures and attend church services on Sunday.
After just a few years of being raised within the Walker household, my parents’ standards became my standards. My parents also taught me that I have no right to impose my standards upon others. However, I have observed that some people are taken aback and even offended when I refuse to comprise my principles.
Please do not compromise your ideals. Stand your ground! If someone is offended because you refuse to engage in decadent behavior, then so be it. When we incorporate principles of truth and righteousness into our lives, we are protecting ourselves and our families from this world’s many physical and spiritual dangers.
For example, my wife and I have always imposed a rule upon our little ones that when we are in a potentially dangerous location, they have to hold onto an adult’s hand. Walking in a large parking lot is just one example.
In February 2016, my grandson, Johnny (who was 5 years old at the time) and I were enjoying the sights and sounds found on a large beach in San Diego, California. The waves were large and moving fast, so Johnny and I did not walk very far into the Pacific waters. And, as was mandatory, Johnny tightly held onto my right hand.
We were standing in shallow waters when I saw the massive, rogue wave, which quickly descended upon us. The wave came from the south, paralleling the beach, and it was higher than my waist. Johnny was knocked off of his feet, and neither of us was inclined to let go of each other as the wave fully embraced us. After a few seconds, the wave passed.
Johnny was soaked and a bit cold. My feet were imbedded within about a foot or so of sand. My wife took Johnny and toweled him off while I dug myself out of the sand. I was wearing sandals and I broke the strap on my right sandal as I pulled my foot out of the sand. A few minutes later, Johnny was back at my side, holding my hand. Thereafter, we explored only the shallowest of waters.
Our “Always hold an adult’s hand” rule just might have saved my grandson’s life. So, the next time someone tries to persuade you to compromise your ideals, reflect upon Johnny clinging to his grandfather’s hand while tumultuous waters are pulling upon him. Then, tighten your grip upon your ideals. Godspeed.