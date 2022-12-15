“While the world insists that power, possessions, popularity, and pleasures of the flesh bring happiness, they do not. They cannot. What they do produce is nothing but a hollow substitute for the blessed and happy state of those who keep the commandments of God.” – Russell M. Nelson

My son Joshua served as a missionary in southern Chile from 2003 to 2005. Shortly after he completed his mission, he wanted to personally introduce me to some of the wonderful Chilean friends that he acquired during his mission service. So, in late December 2005, with his father at his side, Joshua returned to Chile.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

