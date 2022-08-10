“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.” – George Washington
While serving as a full-time missionary for my church in the California Sacramento Mission, I was given the assignment to be a district leader in Yuba City. My tenure as a district leader began in 1978.
I so enjoyed my stay in the wonderful community of Yuba City. My only complaint about my assignment concerned the fact that the crop dusters often woke me up about an hour sooner than the 6:30 a.m. setting on my alarm clock. And there was no snooze button that I could push to silence the noisy planes.
My apartment was located within a mile or two of a small airport, where the crop dusters launched and lived. At that time, a crop duster was most often a single or double-seated biplane, powered by a large propeller attached to a loud, piston-driven engine.
I confess that it was fascinating to watch the planes in action while they literally dusted the crops. The planes were not particularly fast, but they were extremely maneuverable. I recall one occasion when I saw a crop duster spraying a field next to a small two-lane highway. It was remarkable how the plane precisely sprayed the plants without dusting the highway.
During this same time, a very different type of airplane lived and launched from Beale Air Force Base’s airport, which was located about 20 miles away from my small Yuba City apartment. This plane was and is the spy plane known as the SR-71 Blackbird.
The SR-71 is capable of achieving speeds in excess of Mach 3 (i.e. three times the speed of sound). The SR-71 can fly at an altitude in excess of 80,000 feet! When flying at full velocity, the SR-71’s body surface can heat up to a temperature in excess of 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Because of its design characteristics, the SR-71 must refuel shortly after take-off. The SR-71 also has built in parachutes to assist it while landing.
I now ask you this question: Which airplane is more important, the crop duster or the SR-71?
The crop duster would disintegrate at speeds that were routinely achieved by the SR-71. A crop duster’s piston engine cannot operate at 80,000 feet (i.e. the crop duster and its pilot needs oxygen to function). Because it is more exotic and glamorous, many will likely perceive that the SR-71 is a more important plane.
However, my mortal mind cannot even begin to comprehend what it would look like if an SR-71 attempted to dust a field of crops.
I returned to Yuba City this past June so that I could see my church’s new Feather River Temple. During my brief visit, I was delighted when I saw that crop dusters are still working the fields.
The SR-71 Blackbird no longer launches and lives at Beale Air Force Base (or anywhere else) because it was retired in 1999.
Those who work in the agriculture industry are often not perceived as having a particularly exotic or glamorous job. Their hours are long, and their pay is short. However, like the crop duster, they are performing a task that must be accomplished. And, like the crop duster, they continue to assist in providing a fundamental community service: They feed us.
To all of you who work in the agriculture industry, I say: Thank you for a job well done! I sincerely appreciate your passion for a challenging job that routinely requires that you get up before sunrise and go to bed after sunset. Please know that I do not take your service for granted. I pray that God will bless you with wonderful weather so that you can regularly harvest nothing but fabulous fields of food.