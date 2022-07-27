John Walker FILE

“I never get tired of hearing compliments.” – John Lithgow

When I was a young boy, my father taught me to both recognize and appreciate the kindness of others. He told me that I should quickly thank others for their kindness and, when appropriate, specifically compliment them about their act of service. I have never regretted following my father’s inspired counsel.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

