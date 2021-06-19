“It is not flesh and blood, but heart which makes us fathers and sons.” – Friedrich Von Schiller
My father left this world in 2008. Oh, how I miss him! If your father is still with us, please sit down and write a letter that memorializes some of your favorite memories about time spent with your father. Then share the letter with your dad on Father’s Day.
In today’s column, I share with you two examples of wonderful experiences that I shared with my father.
During the summer of 1965, I was 8 years old and living in Green River. Dad worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. After we ate lunch, Dad asked if I wanted to go to the rail yard and see some of the locomotives up close and personal. I promptly and enthusiastically responded in the affirmative.
We drove to the train station and parked our 1949 Ford pickup truck. We then walked a few hundred yards to a location where I was introduced to an older fellow who I shall call Ken (I confess that I have forgotten his real name). Ken directed me to follow him to one of the locomotives.
Dad, Ken and I climbed up and into the enormous locomotive. Ken had me sit down in the engineer’s seat and spent a few minutes teaching me about the locomotive’s control panel. Ken then told me to pull some levers. Much to my delight, the locomotive began to move. With Ken close at my side, I slowly drove the locomotive about a mile or two out of the rail yard.
Ken then had me stop the locomotive and put it in reverse. I then slowly backed the massive beast back into the rail yard. I stopped near the same location where I originally boarded the locomotive. Ken shook my hand and congratulated me for being such quick learner. As we climbed down from the locomotive, I knew that Dad had organized this wonderful adventure long before he asked me if I wanted to go to the rail yard. Thank you, Dad.
In 1963, Dad bought a 17-foot Starcraft motorboat with a large Johnson outboard motor affixed to the tail end of the boat. The boat was christened the “JoCarJoy” because it was named after myself and my sisters (i.e. John, Carol and Joyce). We regularly took the boat to Flaming Gorge and Buckboard reservoirs for fabulous fishing and sightseeing adventures.
The JoCarJoy was very popular, and we always had guests (e.g. grandparents, cousins, uncles, aunts, friends, Boy Scouts, etc.) fill the boat for each and every excursion. It seemed as if everyone wanted to ride in our boat. A total stranger once asked my father if he could borrow the JoCarJoy for a weekend (the answer was no). Because the boat was always carrying a full load, we necessarily traveled slowly and avoided rough waters.
Dad taught me how to operate the boat when I was quite young. Sometimes it really bothered me when I always had to go slow and always had to avoid the big waves. What I really wanted to do was find out how fast the JoCarJoy could go. I also wanted to steer the boat, while traveling at a high speed, directly into the largest waves. I sensed that Dad was similarly frustrated. We were kindred spirits.
In 1967, Dad was transferred to Cheyenne, so he decided that the time had come to sell our beloved boat. However, before he sold the boat, he wanted/needed to take the boat on one last outing. As I recall, it was August 1967 when just Dad and I took the JoCarJoy to Buckboard for our farewell excursion. No one else was invited/allowed to participate in our adventure. I was 10 years old at that time.
With our life vests tightly secured and the wind at our back, we found out just how fast the JoCarJoy could move. It was marvelous! We then spent an hour or two looking for the biggest waves. Oh my, what fun we had busting into the white caps at a high speed! Upon occasion, the boat would briefly become airborne.
It has been about 54 years since Dad sold the boat, but it seems just like yesterday when Dad and I took advantage of an opportunity to unitedly explore the full capabilities of the JoCarJoy. Thank you, Dad.
Again, I humbly ask that you not miss this opportunity to share a few of your fond memories with your father. Happy Father’s Day.