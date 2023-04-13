(EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was intended to be published before Easter, but due to editor error, it was left out of Saturday’s WTE. Apologies to the author.)

“The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.” — Kate McGahan

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus