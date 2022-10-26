WRITER’S NOTE: This is my 200th op-ed column. My sincere thanks to all of you who have been so kind and supportive of my nonpolitical columns.

“A bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song.” – Lou Holtz

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus