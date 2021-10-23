“Every person in this life has something to teach me – and as soon as I accept that, I open myself to truly listening.” – Catherine Doucette
I believe it was the summer of 1966 when my family was enjoying a wonderful day of boating on the Flaming Gorge. The reservoir has a long horseshoe bend a few miles up from the dam. That is where Dad decided to dock the boat for a few hours so that we could eat some lunch and try to catch some fish.
There were two boats already tied to the dock, but there was plenty of room for one more boat. After we docked the JoCarJoy (i.e. the name of our boat), I helped carry some of the fishing gear to the shore. Two people were bait fishing from the shore and from the appearance on their faces had not succeeded in their collective and respective endeavor (i.e. they had not caught any fish). I also noticed a third person who was about 20 yards away from the fishermen. He was an older fellow who was sitting on a portable lawn chair and was nursing a can of beer.
Even though I was only 9 years old, I was an experienced fisherman. I could see that the bait fisherman had some small floating bubbles affixed to their fishing lines. I suspected that they were using worms for bait. A bubble will quickly bob/jerk up and down when fish nibble upon the bait. However, these two bubbles did nothing other than calmly float upon the reservoir waters.
I decided to cast a lure (i.e. metal/plastic imitation fish with a hook affixed to its fanny) into the colorful water with the fervent hope of having better success than the bait fishermen. A lure fisherman casts the lure far out into the water and then reels it back to shore. I patiently made many casts using a variety of lures and reeled them back at different locations, speeds, depths and angles. No luck.
After about 30 minutes, the old fellow in the lawn chair asked me if I wanted some help. I humbly and gratefully accepted his help. Dad, through both his words and actions, instilled within me the unwavering belief that I should respectfully interact with strangers. I have always appreciated this important lesson learned from my father.
The old fellow never told me his name, so I shall refer to him as Stan. With my mouth closed and my eyes and ears fully opened, Stan had my full attention. He first told me that the trout were located at the bottom of the reservoir just a few yards away from the dock.
Stan put down his can of beer and asked for the end of my fishing line. I then noticed the tackle box that was located behind his lawn chair. Stan pulled two bait hooks from his tackle box and tied about 8 inches of fishing line to each hook. He then tied one of the hooks to the end of my fishing line and the other hook about a foot higher up on my fishing line.
Stan reached back into his tackle box and pulled out two pieces of split shot. Split shot is a small lead BB shaped weight that can be affixed directly upon fishing line. Stan crimped the split shot upon my line about 2 inches above the second bait hook.
Finally, Stan pulled a small package of Velveeta cheese from his tackle box. He smeared some of the cheese on each of the two bait hooks. He then smiled, handed me some more cheese, and told me where to cast the bait.
I went to the end of the dock, cast out the bait and waited while it sank to the bottom of the reservoir. About two minutes passed when I hooked a nice fat rainbow trout. I reeled the fish to the dock and Dad enthusiastically helped me place the fish into our creel. The hook was baited again with the cheese, and I again cast the bait into the water.
After just a minute or two, I hooked another fish. However, because of the tension upon my fishing line, I thought that this was a much bigger fish. I then saw that I had hooked TWO fish. I landed both fish, and Dad helped me put them into our creel. Shortly thereafter, I caught my limit of fat and tasty rainbow trout.
Stan taught me an important lesson that day. I hope that today’s column sufficiently shares my lesson learned with you. Happy fishing!