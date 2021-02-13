“I know that money, power, prestige and fame do not bring happiness. If history teaches us anything, it teaches us that.” – Stephen Fry
I have enjoyed the music of Credence Clearwater Revival since I was a boy. I particularly like the song “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”. I listened to this song for many years, before I focused on the words, “Have you ever seen the rain comin’ down on a sunny day?”
The song was written by John Fogerty, and I knew that the notion of rain coming down on a sunny day was a metaphor. However, I did not understand the intended meaning of the metaphorical message. So, I recently performed an internet search and learned that the song was written at a time when the members of the band had achieved all of their worldly dreams. They were, individually and collectively, wealthy and famous. However, at a time when they should have been happy, they were restless and depressed. Hence, rain was pouring down upon their sunny day. The band broke up about a year after the song was released.
During a recent interview, Mark Knopfler (the lead guitarist, singer and songwriter, who performed with Dire Straits) said, “I can’t think of anything that is good about fame.”
So, if fame and fortune does not provide us with peace and happiness, where is peace and happiness to be found? I testify that true everlasting peace and happiness can be acquired through faith and family.
I was reminded of the importance of family a few years ago while I was standing in line at one of our local big box stores. The woman standing in front of me was about to purchase a new pair of black sneakers, which she desperately needed. The white sneakers that she was wearing had seen better days. They were so dilapidated that they looked like they had been run over with a lawn mower.
After a few seconds passed, the woman (who I shall call Helen) turned around and asked me if I liked the sneakers that she was wearing. Before I could respond, Helen told me that she was wearing her grandson’s sneakers.
Helen then told me that she recently attended a track meet to watch her grandson compete. Before the track meet began, Helen’s grandson noticed that she was wearing a nice pair of sneakers that might fit him. Helen promptly took the sneakers off of her feet and gave them to her grandson, who, in turn, removed the decrepit white sneakers from his feet and gave them to Helen. Those were the very same sneakers that Helen was wearing when I met her.
With a massive smile on her face, Helen told me that her grandson actually won one of the track and field events while wearing his grandma’s sneakers. All the money in the world could not buy the pure and transcendent joy that radiated from Helen’s face.
As Helen approached the cashier to pay for her new sneakers, I suggested that she write down her story. I also recommended that she take a picture of her grandson victoriously holding up grandma’s sneakers. I hope that Helen followed through and memorialized her wonderful story.
My dear friend M. Russell Ballard wrote, “Indeed, nothing is more critically connected to happiness – both our own and that of our children – than how well we love and support one another within the family.”
I learned a profound lesson about the importance of faith and happiness in December 2005 while I was visiting with a friend of my son Joshua, in Punta Arenas, Chile. Joshua had recently completed a two-year mission in southern Chile, and we returned to his mission so that he could retrace some of his missionary footsteps. Joshua’s friend was a fantastic old fellow named Leonardo.
Leonardo was very poor, and he lived in a tiny home. He was losing his eyesight, and his health was rapidly deteriorating. By worldly standards, he had very little to be happy about. And yet, Leonardo was one of the happiest people that I ever met. He had recently embraced the gospel of Jesus Christ, and his small Chilean body overflowed with faith and joy.
During our visit, I also met Leonardo’s son, Hector, and his daughter-in-law, Paula. I then met Leonardo’s 3-day-old grandson, Hector Jr. Leonardo, Hector, Paula and Hector Jr. did not speak English. I did not (and do not) speak a lick of Spanish, so Joshua had to translate for us. During our visit, Leonardo asked if I would give Hector Jr. a priesthood blessing. Joshua reminded Leonardo of the fact that any priesthood blessing that I gave would be in English. Leonardo said that a blessing in English would be just fine.
I then took that precious little infant in my hands and began the blessing. During the blessing, heavenly floodgates opened and the eternal worth of Hector Jr. was made known to all of us. Before the blessing was completed, tears had welled up in all of our eyes as we were moved upon by the Holy Spirit. After the blessing was completed, Leonardo graciously shook my hand. As we were exiting Leonardo’s home, Hector handed me a small gold penguin lapel pin. I will always cherish Hector’s gift.
Leonardo passed away a few years after our visit. Hector, Paula and Hector Jr. continue to happily thrive by and through their boundless faith. I know that Leonardo now joyously smiles down upon them from heaven above.