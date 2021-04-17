“You cannot live without the lawyers, and certainly you cannot die without them.” – Joseph H. Choate
Over the past 37 years, I have professionally associated with, in either private practice or at the Laramie County Attorney’s office, 34 attorneys (22 men and 12 women). I have learned a lot of important legal and life lessons from my colleagues.
For example, it was my privilege to work with John Rooney shortly after he retired from the bench. John was a Wyoming Supreme Court justice from 1979 to 1985. Prior to that time, John served as the Wyoming Attorney General.
John taught me about the importance of taking the needed time to just sit down in a quiet place and think about cases. His office was right next to mine, and his door was always open. He never turned me away when I wanted to discuss the law with him.
In one instance, John had written the controlling legal opinion concerning an issue that I was researching. I thought that I had a pretty good handle on the issue when I began discussing it with him. He respectfully let me know that I had missed the critical point of the case. What a luxury it was to have such access to a retired Supreme Court justice.
In his earlier years, John played football at the University of Colorado, where he was the blocking back for a fellow named Byron White (aka “Whizzer White”). Yes, a future United States Supreme Court justice and a future Wyoming Supreme Court justice played together in the same Colorado backfield.
John told me that when he played college football, throwing the ball was not favored. He said that in those days there was no penalty for roughing the passer. So, he and his teammates were instructed by the coaching staff to always severely rough the passer. Even if they had to chase him up into the stands to complete the task.
It was a sad day when John told me that he was retiring from the practice of law. John passed away in Cheyenne on Dec. 12, 1998.
My law practice has also triggered my close interaction with many hundreds of other attorneys who practice law throughout our state and nation. Some of these attorneys have amazing backgrounds.
For example, I was working a construction case about 30 years ago, and opposing counsel was a fascinating fellow named Ike Kaiser. Ike acquired his law degree from Yale in the late 1950s. His college roommate was the televangelist Pat Robertson.
At the time we were litigating our construction case, Ike was also representing the singer/songwriter John Denver in divorce proceedings. Ike was deposing one of my expert witnesses at my office in Cheyenne when my receptionist interrupted us. She told us that a Colorado judge was on hold and needed to talk to Ike (we didn’t have our pocket cellphones back then).
The judge told Ike that he needed to schedule an emergency telephone hearing concerning John Denver’s case. And the judge wanted to know if Ike could participate in an immediate hearing. Ike calmly told me what the judge wanted, and I told Ike that we could take a break. I then told Ike that he could use our conference room’s speaker phone for the hearing. Ike thanked me and took me up on the offer.
After my expert witness left the room, Ike asked me to stay so that I could listen to the hearing. The hearing lasted about 30 minutes. At the conclusion of the hearing, my expert witness returned to our conference room, and Ike returned to his deposition questions.
When I returned home from work that evening, my wife (Trena) asked how my day went. I told Trena about John Denver’s hearing.
I could (and maybe should) write a book about the many remarkable lawyers that I have come to know.