“There is no role in life more essential and more eternal than that of motherhood.” – M. Russell Ballard
A profound and eternal bond begins forming between a mother and her child many months before they actually meet. While attending the University of Wyoming in the 1970s, I enrolled in some biology and psychology courses, which touched upon the prenatal process. These courses helped me greater appreciate the concept of motherhood.
For example, I was amazed as I read about the many various functions/benefits the placenta provides to a growing fetus. The placenta provides oxygen and nutrition to the fetus, while also removing waste material. The placental barrier also protects the fetus from many chemical and bacterial threats, such as the mother’s own immune system. This all takes place while the fetus is immersed within the womb’s amniotic fluid.
I recently learned a fascinating fact about the medicinal value of amniotic fluid. One of my clients is named John (Doc) McCall. Doc McCall is an optometrist and former president of the American Optometric Association. During a breakfast meeting, Doc told me about a remarkable method of treating damaged corneas (i.e. the transparent layer on the front of the eye).
A scratched and scarred cornea can be treated by saturating it with amniotic fluid for a designated period of time. Apparently, the amniotic fluid exhibits amazing anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and anti-scarring characteristics. Doc told me this process has successfully treated many patients. He referred to this therapy as healing with a mother’s love.
Speaking of a mother’s love, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the physical and emotional sacrifice a mother makes during the prenatal process.
Even though I have closely observed the prenatal challenges faced by my wife, daughters and daughters-in-law as they brought 25 (and counting) children of God into this world, I confess that only a mother can comprehend what it means to be pregnant. I do, however, know that a mother’s selfless love for her unborn child both strengthens and assists her as she endures the prenatal experience.
I also confess that when the child decides that it is time to enter this world, there is not much a husband can do to help alleviate his wife’s physical pain.
My wife and I enthusiastically participated in a series of birthing classes before our first baby joined us. During one of the classes, I was taught that I should do my best to distract my wife’s mind while she was in labor.
So, when my wife was in the labor room (in the old days they had “labor rooms” and “delivery rooms”) I began to quiz her on professional sports teams. I would name a city and she would have to name the basketball, baseball, hockey or football team associated with that city. This game effectively occupied my wife’s mind for about 15 minutes, after which she refused to answer any more questions. I had no backup plan. Epic fail.
A transcendent and formidable bond instantly appears when a mother first sees her newborn child. Mortal words cannot appropriately describe this sacred moment. And this is also when the marvelous adventure of fatherhood truly begins.
Like snowflakes, no two infants are physically or spiritually the same. Some infants are larger than others. Some infants have red hair, and some infants have black hair. Some infants have no hair. Some infants have blue eyes, and some infants have brown eyes.
Some infants enter this world with substantial physical and/or mental impairments. Oh, how I cherish the thousands of loving mothers who daily embrace and nurture their special-needs babies!
A loving mother continues to physically nourish her precious newborn child promptly after he or she is born. As her child grows, so does a mother’s responsibilities and activities. And let me be absolutely clear, a mother’s and father’s homemaking responsibilities are immense and vital. C.S. Lewis wrote, “The homemaker has the ultimate career. All other careers exist for one purpose only – and that is to support the ultimate career.”
So to all mothers, who have endured their pregnancies and thereafter spent a large portion of their lives nurturing and protecting their little ones, I sincerely and gratefully say: Happy Mother’s Day!