“Also, I am very religious. It gave me peace of mind all my career.” — Emerson Fittipaldi

Never have I regretted complying with the precepts of my faith. In fact, I now know that it is by and through our obedience to God’s commandments that we are given the priceless gift of peace of mind.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

