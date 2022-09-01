John Walker FILE

"There’s bad apples in whatever way you want to group people – doesn’t matter if it’s religion, political or social. The big mistake is generalizing." – Charles de Lint

Many years ago, when I was 14 years old, I attended an early morning, age-based Sunday school class. After the class was completed, one of my friends told me to follow him to our church’s kitchen. When we got to the kitchen, I saw that it was filled with large wooden boxes filled with bottled soda. Both of us were curious about the church activity that would require so many cases of soda.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

