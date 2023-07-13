Ryan Walters, a far right-wing education official who currently serves as Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, recently caused a political firestorm when he insisted the Tulsa Race Massacre can be taught in public schools without amounting to “critical race theory” — so long as it’s taught without discussing race.

Walters, a senior level state education administrator, made the comments during a forum at the Norman Public Library earlier this month after he was asked how accurately teaching about the infamous white supremacist massacre — which killed as many as 300 Black people — wouldn’t violate a state ban on teaching critical race theory.

Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

