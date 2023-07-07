OPED-SOCIALSECURITY-COMMENTARY-GET

Activists holding MoveOn signs arrive at the offices of Rep. Michelle Steel to “Say No To MAGA Cuts! Protect Social Security!” on Feb. 24, 2023, in Cypress, California.

 Araya Doheny/Getty Images for MoveOn/TNS

It has been nearly 40 years since Congress was able to find common ground on the future of Social Security. While millions of people depend on the system as a lifeline, politicians have done little to slow the erosion of the program’s finances.

If the projections in the latest trustees report come to pass, the program, without change, would pay promised benefits into 2033, at which point the incoming revenue would be sufficient to cover roughly 77% of promised benefits.

Brenton Smith is policy adviser for the Heartland Institute, a think tank in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

