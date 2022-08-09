America’s experiment in democratic self-government has been an inspiration and a model to the world. Why, then, have so many of us come to question whether we can keep the republic that the Founding Fathers bequeathed to us?
Americans’ lack of confidence in our institutions is frightening. Gallup recently released the results of its latest annual survey, showing confidence at an all-time low, with significant declines for 11 of the 16 institutions listed, and no improvement for any. Only 7% of Americans have confidence in Congress, 23% in the presidency and 25% in the Supreme Court.
The research firm GeoQuant, which has tracked measures of political risk in countries since 2013, reported that, as of July 4 of this year, the United States hit a new high, considerably ahead of any other developed country, sparking "growing concerns about the prospects for sustained social instability, democratic breakdown and even civil war in the U.S." ( https://mailchi.mp/geoquant.com/us-another-peak-in-political-risk)
While gardening after watching a candidate forum, it struck one of us that growing a healthy garden is like maintaining a healthy democratic republic. For too long now, we have been cultivating the weeds and ignoring the vegetables.
We are watering the weeds of fear, hatred and division, and they are smothering the trust, tolerance, virtue and cooperation that a democracy relies on. A bedrock principle of democracy is competition among ideas, but free expression is being chilled by intimidation, blatant and subtle; by cancellation; by incivility; and even by violence. We are seduced by echo chambers where viewpoints are simply reinforced, not challenged.
Radicalized individuals plan violence at public events, with the desired result that citizens stay home. Fewer qualified people choose to run for office. Extreme views, conflict and hatred are encouraged because they grab attention in political campaigns and increase viewership and revenue for both mainstream and social media. Politicians and media personalities on both sides of the political spectrum urge their followers to “be angry” to “fight” and to not accept defeat. Extremism on one side drives extremism on the other. Where will this out of control spiral of escalating polarization take us?
The “exhausted majority” are giving up and disengaging. If there is to be a brake on our headlong descent into a potentially very dark future, it is this group that must re-engage and reach across the lines that divide us.
Those on the extremes are not wholly unreachable, and they undoubtedly have some ideas that will eventually be embraced by the majority. However, if our democratic garden is to flourish, the weeds of distrust, self-righteousness, posturing, hatred, bigotry and intolerance must be disentangled from our political discourse and marginalized. We need to nurture skills to promote dialogue, to respond with curiosity, and to find common ground on which to act cooperatively.
We face threats, domestic and foreign, that require pulling together as one nation. We must counter the prevailing trend toward being pushed and pulled apart into angry and polarized tribes with their own strongly coherent identities, stretching and threatening to rupture the increasingly tenuous shared ideologies that bind us together. We, the people, will all lose if our cultural landscape becomes a battleground, rather than a fruited plain, and our political landscape a cratered no-man’s land. We all want to picture our future as a lush, nutritious, life-supporting garden, not as a dry, weed-infested, vacant lot.
A successful garden requires labor, and a democratic republic similarly must be tended to by its citizens. Let’s forge relationships with our countrymen, rely on persuasion rather than bullying, and work together to build a more perfect union. Let’s call for an end to the culture wars. Let’s support news media that reports the facts we need, and ignore those with commentary designed not to enlighten, but to attract and keep a loyal audience by fanning the flames of divisiveness. Above all, let us get involved.
The three of us have chosen to volunteer time and energy to support an organization dedicated to building bridges across the chasms that divide our nation, to improving understanding and to finding common ground where possible. Braver Angels provides free online and in-person workshops, debates, group and 1:1 discussions and more.
Participants not only learn how we can depolarize – they rediscover the joys of civil discourse and cooperative exploration of issues and solutions. Learn more at BraverAngels.org.
Thomas Brantley and Kris Korfanta are co-chairs of Braver Angels Wyoming.
Janet Sedgley is the organization's Montana state coordinator.