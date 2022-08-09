America’s experiment in democratic self-government has been an inspiration and a model to the world. Why, then, have so many of us come to question whether we can keep the republic that the Founding Fathers bequeathed to us?

Americans’ lack of confidence in our institutions is frightening. Gallup recently released the results of its latest annual survey, showing confidence at an all-time low, with significant declines for 11 of the 16 institutions listed, and no improvement for any. Only 7% of Americans have confidence in Congress, 23% in the presidency and 25% in the Supreme Court.

Thomas Brantley and Kris Korfanta are co-chairs of Braver Angels Wyoming.

Janet Sedgley is the organization's Montana state coordinator.

