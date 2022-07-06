The Cheyenne Kiwanis Club is proud to celebrate 100 years of service to the Cheyenne community. The organization was established in 1922 with a vision and mission to support the children in our community, and today, that is still at the heart of the organization.
The Kiwanis International mission is: Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The motto of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club is “it’s not something you join, it’s something you do.”
With a club membership of more than 200, the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club is known for community engagement and support, including serving as the original sponsoring organization for Magic City Enterprises in 1971 and continuing this relationship 41 years later. The club helped build and fund the Kiwanis Community House in 2000 at Lions Park, and worked with the city of Cheyenne on the creation of an all-access playground at Cahill Park in 2017.
Many in the community know Kiwanis as a partner with Cheyenne Frontier Days, serving pancakes to the thousands that gather in downtown Cheyenne for free pancakes each year. Since 1968, club members have enjoyed serving the community, just as much as our guests have enjoyed eating our pancakes. Additionally, the club has hosted the annual Stars of Tomorrow competition since 1954, allowing local youth to compete and showcase their amazing talents, including dance, vocal and instrumental performances; and so much more.
In addition to the club’s many outreach and youth programs, the Cheyenne Kiwanis Foundation awards grants each year to support other nonprofit organizations in their work of supporting and providing for the youth of our community. In the past two years, the Cheyenne Kiwanis Foundation has awarded more than $48,000 in grants to local organizations.
As the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne moves into its next century of service to your community, we will add more projects that will have lasting and positive impacts on local families, youth and those in need. We have challenged ourselves, by a unanimous vote, to contribute a combination of cash gifts and gifts of time and energy that will offer even more opportunities for everyone in our rapidly evolving community.
We invite you to join our dynamic organization and support our next 100 years of service. We are your opportunity to engage in leadership and teamwork, make friends and contribute to your community, while having fun along the journey.
For more information, about the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club visit cheyennekiwanis.org.