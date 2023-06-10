Maybe the story of the Sammamish, Washington, planning commissioner was a one-off. Perhaps it was just an aberrant eruption of homophobia, made more bizarre because it came right after a dry discussion on stormwater codes.

But that planning commissioner sure sounded comfortable, during a public meeting no less, spewing his beliefs that “LGBT people” are “promoting diseases,” and that Pride Month is an “infestation into the minds of our kids in schools.”

Danny Westneat is a columnist for The Seattle Times.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus