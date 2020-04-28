Let’s look at the practical realities of how good intent can cause harm.
In the April 16 issue of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the article by Tom Coulter titled “Coalition seeks statewide ban on evictions, foreclosures” caught our attention.
We have worked with the Laramie County Community Partnership (LCCP), starting in 2015 during the inception of the Unaccompanied Student Initiative until there were three homes built and 12 students housed. This is a coalition of more than 65 agencies and organizations (majority are nonprofits) dedicated to serving the vulnerable residents of Laramie County.
We applaud their intentions and goals, but in this current endeavor, we would state that they are reaching beyond their expertise, skillsets and knowledge of the practical realities of how rental housing is developed and managed.
Yes, rental housing is a small business! While many people think that apartment buildings are owned by large corporations, approximately half of all apartments nationally are owned by individuals or small business owners. In Cheyenne, the percentage of apartments owned by small investors is much higher.
How do we know? Chuck publishes a monthly real estate newsletter sent to apartment owners and commercial property investors. A vast majority of this real estate is owned by limited liability companies owned by individuals.
Many owners are like us. We own two four-plexes in Cheyenne. These properties were not given to us or inherited. They were purchased with funds earned and saved from our primary occupations. Initially, much of the work needed could not be paid for by the rents generated. That meant that after a hard day’s work, we had to do maintenance work like painting, snow removal, fixing plugged toilets and the like, or, worst of all, repairing intentional damage done by vacating tenants that often exceeded their “security deposit.” We didn’t spend our weekends skiing or doing other activities; we spent them working on the apartments in the hopes of generating a return in the future.
So, as LCCP moves forward, we suggest they learn the facts of small business ownership. Like how operational bills are paid. The financial reality for apartment owners is they rely on rental income to pay their property tax, insurance, utilities, maintenance, snow removal, landscaping, property management fees, legal fees for evictions, etc. These expenses are often 40-50% of the rent, if 100% occupied with paying tenants.
Mortgages vary, but to those who recently purchased, the mortgage payments can eat up the remainder of the rental income. Who is going to pay if the rental income is cut off?
Is your plan to include going to the tax jurisdictions of the city, county and state and a get ban on the collection of property taxes on rental housing properties?
Are you going to the local utility companies like Board of Public Utilities and Black Hills Energy and get a ban on the billing for those services?
Are you developing a funding source that owners of rental properties can go to during your eviction ban to get grants to keep them operating as a small business?
The U.S. Supreme Court already ruled that the Seventh Amendment to the Constitution can’t force someone to be in business. This occurred when another government entity, the city of Santa Monica, California, sued property owners who left their buildings vacant after Santa Monica enacted rent control. Many owners found it financially more feasible to just have the vacant buildings than pay the costs of operations. They paid the mortgage and made sacrifices in other areas of their lives to make the payment.
The city of Cheyenne has a housing shortage. The apartment vacancy rate for the city is 1%. A typical vacancy rate of 5% is used to evaluate a property by appraisers. Just the fact that the LCCP is promoting a ban on evictions makes us ask why we would risk developing much-needed rental units in Cheyenne. All mortgages in Wyoming are personally guaranteed by the owners/principals, which subjects all of their other assets to loss. Would you take that risk?
If the LCCP continues to pursue the course of action of a ban on evictions, we encourage them to open a dialog with property owners. The Cheyenne Landlords Association is a resource. The WTE’s April 16 article quoted the President Julie Gliem in the article. Has LCCP reached out to them?
We are also available for dialog about how to approach the crisis that faces not only the tenant, but also the small business owner who provides housing and developers who build the much-needed rental housing.
Please realize how your good intent can cause collateral damage and unintended consequences.