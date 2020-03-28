Hello, Hello!
Welcome to your … er, home classroom. This is strange, isn’t it? I have never had an experience like this, and I’m guessing you haven’t either; so knowing what’s right is a little difficult right now. However, I have a couple pieces of advice I am thinking about.
The first comes from the children’s book “The Three Questions” by Jon Muth. It is based on the teachings of Leo Tolstoy. I think we read this at the beginning of the year because I thought it would be a good thing to remember as you went through a year of junior high, and I think it will also be good to have in the next couple weeks.
The main character, Nikolai, asks: “When is the best time to do things? Who is the most important one? What is the right thing to do?” Through interactions with his friends and mentors, Nikolai finds the answers to his questions.
“Remember then that there is only one important time, and that time is now. The most important one is always the one you are with. And the most important thing is to do good for the one who is standing at your side. This is why we are here.” This simple advice seems easy to follow and important in strange times.
Speaking of strange, my next piece of advice comes from one of my former teachers, Bob Tremmel. He said, “When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” I think this is great news for middle-schoolers like us; we’re weird by nature, now we’re the pros! But honestly, one thing I’ve always liked about you is that you’re not like the rest of the world, and I think now that is a really great thing. Keep being you!
I don’t know what school is going to look like for the next few weeks, but regardless, you have good brains that have been doing good work lately, and I don’t want you to lose it. So below I am offering some ideas for thinking which I hope will be interesting and useful.
Again, at this point, none of this is required or graded, but it might be a cool way to document a time which I believe will be an historic event. Meaning, your kids and grandkids will ask you about this. Plus, if your parents are the sort of people who are going to make you do work anyways, these are sure to be better than hours of Khan Academy, and you can tell them your English teacher sent it. ;-)
In the meantime, I hope you are well, and I’m sending you thoughts of safety, love, and peace. Please email if you have questions or thoughts. I’ll be in touch.
Ms. Wheeler
Here are the assignments:
Writing
Never before has our country had an event quite like this. You are living history and will likely want to remember what this was like so someday when you’re old, you can tell someone about it. Create a record of your daily thinking; 2-3 paragraphs should capture the day clearly enough, but don’t let that be your limit. Below are some prompts you might consider:
What is day one of no school like? What was your initial response to finding out? What are you thinking/worried/happy about? What do you plan to do with your time?
You have the next three weeks to learn about whatever you want. This is like Genius Week without the requirements. What do you want to learn to do? What do you want to learn about?
How has the coronavirus influenced your life? Aside from no school, what is different? What has changed for you and your friends? You and your family?
How do you predict this event will shape your world? What would be the best possible outcome in your eyes? How could we as a nation or world become better from this event?
Try a sit spot journal: This is best done outside. Find a safe spot to sit and observe for 5-10 minutes (this might be your backyard, your front porch or even out your bedroom window). This will be tough; we so rarely just sit and watch for this long, but try it. Pay attention to what you notice in your surroundings. Take the world in with all five senses; what do you see, smell, touch, hear and, maybe, taste (not always advised)? After 5-10 minutes of observation, sketch or write your observations. Pay special attention to how these change each day. Obviously the weather and time of day might be different, but spring is a really cool time to try this.
Take pictures of happenings each day and write a two- to three-sentence explanation/reflection of what is going on, your thoughts on the subject, or your reason for taking the picture.
Reading
Read every day for at least 20 minutes, although more is such a good idea, but with a good book!https://www.yourcloudlibrary.com/
http://en.childrenslibrary.org/
Hopefully you also have a decent “to be read” list, but if not, here are some lists to help you find good books:
http://www.ala.org/yalsa/teenstopten
http://www.ala.org/yalsa/printz-award
https://libguides.ala.org/recommended-reading/YA-teens (a list of lists).