The use of long sticks and staffs by blind and visually impaired pedestrians has evolved over the years. They are simply an extension of the arm, and allow the user to identify upcoming hazards by utilizing their senses of touch and sound.

These sticks, referred to as white canes in modern times, are used both as tools and symbols in the blindness community. White canes allow blind and visually impaired individuals to travel safely over all types of terrain and around unseen obstacles. They also serve as a symbol of the independent spirit exhibited by their users.

