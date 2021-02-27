Chris Madson , MS Wildlife Ecology, is a certified wildlife biologist with The Wildlife Society and spent six years with the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department. He retired after 30 years as editor of Wyoming Wildlife Magazine with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. He can be reached at chrismadson@me.com.

Tom Christiansen, BS Fisheries and Wildlife, retired after 33 years with the WGFD, including 14 years as the department’s sage-grouse biologist.

Bill Alldredge, Ph.D. is professor emeritus, Department of Fishery, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Colorado State University. Past board member with the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, past member of the Big Horn Basin Sage Grouse Local Working Group.

Joe Bohne, MS Wildlife Biology, retired with 35 years experience as a wildlife biologist, and later regional wildlife coordinator and staff biologist working on conservation of waterfowl and sage grouse, WGFD.

Dave Moody, B.S. in Wildlife Management, is a district wildlife biologist and, later, large carnivore coordinator, WGFD.

Bob Oakleaf, MS wildlife biology, a nongame biologist and, later, supervisor of the nongame section, WGFD (retired).

Armond Acri , is a past board member with the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, 31-year resident of Wyoming.

Harry Harju , Ph.D. from the Zoology and Physiology Department, University of Wyoming. Retired after 27 years as a wildlife biologist, including as supervisor of the biological services section and assistant chief of the Game Division, WGFD.