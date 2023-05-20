From May 1 through Oct. 1 of last year, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter took in 1,030 stray and surrendered cats and kittens. Less than 1% of these animals were transferred here from outside our core service area of Laramie County.
Just two weeks into this same period, the shelter is on track to take in 60% more than last year. The majority of these animals are brought to us as strays, either via Cheyenne Animal Control or in the care of good Samaritans hoping to reunite seemingly lost cats and kittens with their owners.
Nationally, industry data tells us that at least 40% of cat owners allow their companions to free-roam outdoors, and most of those animals will not have any form of identification linking them to their families. What’s more, the sheer volume of cats and kittens arriving daily at the shelter puts those healthy and owned animals at risk not only of being separated from their owners and caretakers, but also of being exposed to potentially deadly illness.
Using the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine’s community cat population estimation tool, we can safely assume that as many as 30,000 new kittens are born into Laramie County each year. More than 60% of those will die before they are 8 weeks old. This abundant population comes with many management challenges, including disease mitigation. Last year, our local cat population experienced a community-wide outbreak of the deadly disease feline panleukopenia.
Feline panleukopenia is a viral disease that is spread through feces and is highly contagious. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, fever, loss of appetite and death. Unfortunately, it is often fatal. Last year, the shelter had over 30 cats succumb to this viral infection, resulting in over three months of quarantine, diverted and delayed intake of cats, intense use of personal protective equipment and increased testing in an effort to protect the cats in our care. Some costs to the shelter rose by more than 200% during the outbreak.
The No. 1 defense against feline panleukopenia is vaccination. A highly effective vaccine is available to help build immunity against this deadly and pervasive disease — if your pet regularly sees a veterinarian and is up to date on his or her core vaccines, they will have been inoculated against it. After an initial vaccination, it takes about two weeks for the cat to develop protective antibodies that will prevent infection, if exposed. A booster vaccine at two weeks helps to build the best long-term immunity.
CAS vaccinates all cats over one month old with this vaccine within minutes of entering the shelter. However, it takes two weeks to begin developing immunity. In the unfortunate event that a cat or kitten enters the shelter and is exposed to the virus, the risk of this cat becoming sick is still very high.
For these reasons, we are asking for the community’s support and understanding when shelter staff ask to vaccinate either your pet cat or a stray cat, and to then let the cat stay in your home for two weeks before bringing it to the shelter to stay. This greatly decreases the risk of this cat (or its neighbors) becoming ill. This practice saves lives and is provided at no cost to anyone seeking to relinquish. Stray cats or kittens may be fostered by the finder during this time, and the shelter will provide necessary supplies to help.
In addition to these attempts to mitigate the risk of shelter-acquired disease, CAS offers low-priced vaccine clinics to our community pets. This is an effort to increase the overall immunity of our local cat population, hopefully helping to reduce the spread of this disease throughout our community.
Low-cost vaccine options are also available at different times through Black Dog Animal Rescue, Tractor Supply, PetCo and Murdoch’s. As always, your private practice veterinarian is the best source for these vaccines, as they are available at all times and are more familiar with your individual pet’s medical and behavioral needs and history.
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter takes the needs of community cats and the people who care for them seriously. We are hopeful this message will spread, and cat owners will take necessary precautions in order to protect not only their personal pets, but also any other cats they may come into contact with. The success of efforts to protect the health and welfare of our companion pets is best achieved through community engagement, awareness and proactivity.
Dr. Tessha Winsch is the staff veterinarian and medical director for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Having served in this capacity for over a decade, Dr. Winsch has cared for tens of thousands of individual animals in Laramie County. In addition to clinical care and surgery, she provides onsite training in disease management and mitigation, behavioral care and compassionate end-of-life services.