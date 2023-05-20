Dr. Tessa Winsch

Dr. Tessa Winsch, staff veterinarian and medical director for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

From May 1 through Oct. 1 of last year, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter took in 1,030 stray and surrendered cats and kittens. Less than 1% of these animals were transferred here from outside our core service area of Laramie County.

Just two weeks into this same period, the shelter is on track to take in 60% more than last year. The majority of these animals are brought to us as strays, either via Cheyenne Animal Control or in the care of good Samaritans hoping to reunite seemingly lost cats and kittens with their owners.

Dr. Tessha Winsch is the staff veterinarian and medical director for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Having served in this capacity for over a decade, Dr. Winsch has cared for tens of thousands of individual animals in Laramie County. In addition to clinical care and surgery, she provides onsite training in disease management and mitigation, behavioral care and compassionate end-of-life services.

