Rock climbing is in the midst of a transformation – one that’s benefiting people and creating jobs around the country. The climbing community is growing, diversifying and embracing the positive roles we play as advocates and stewards.
More than half of America’s climbing areas are on federal land. It’s our responsibility to ensure that federal policy supports sustainable recreation and conserves those public lands. We have an opportunity to do that by passing the bipartisan America’s Outdoor Recreation Act.
If passed, the America’s Outdoor Recreation Act would support climbing areas and the communities around them. It would establish national-level guidance for managing wilderness climbing on U.S. Forest Service lands, and support federal efforts to measure the economic benefits of outdoor recreation and share best practices for its management.
Wilderness climbing plays an important role in climbing’s history and its present. Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson’s 2015 ascent of the Dawn Wall and Alex Honnold’s 2017 free solo of the Freerider route both took place on the side of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park – a designated wilderness area. It’s impossible to measure the impact of inspiration or adventure, but the mainstream coverage of these historic climbs proves that they extend beyond the climbing community.
The average climber isn’t likely to repeat either of these feats, but there’s a good chance they climb at an area that would benefit from passing America’s Outdoor Recreation Act. Wilderness climbing areas are managed by four different land agencies. The agency that manages the most wilderness climbing is the USFS.
About 30% of America’s climbing areas, wilderness and non-wilderness, are in national forests. Right now – unlike other land agencies – there is no national-level policy or guidance for managing climbing and fixed anchors, which are essential for climber safety. This means every USFS land manager across the country can make their own policies around climbing management.
The America’s Outdoor Recreation Act gives us a better way forward. It protects sustainable wilderness climbing, avoids unnecessary bureaucracy and applies consistency to wilderness area management.
The America’s Outdoor Recreation Act also supports rural economies. Research shows that the outdoor recreation economy supported 4.3 million jobs through $689 billion in consumer spending in 2020 alone. As our federal leaders look to dig even deeper, America’s Outdoor Recreation Act would provide the tools to truly understand outdoor recreation’s return on investment.
One of the beautiful things about climbing is that it can bring us to new places. My own travels have brought me to New England, the Deep South and rural communities throughout the West. Trips like these open our eyes to different landscapes, cultures, climbing styles and local issues. We almost always buy a tank of gas, a load of groceries, or a celebratory burger and beer. With more than 7 million climbers in our country, our impact adds up. This piece of legislation would give policymakers up-to-date information to improve rural and gateway community economies and quality of life.
The America’s Outdoor Recreation Act already has momentum. It unanimously passed out of the Senate Natural Resources Committee earlier this year – a testament to the hard work of its sponsors, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo. With an election on the horizon, we can’t let politics bring this excellent piece of legislation to a halt.
Whether you’re a dedicated climber, a total beginner or someone who loves our outdoors, I encourage you to contact your U.S. senators and ask them to support the America’s Outdoor Recreation Act. It’s a well-crafted bill that would support climbing and our communities without costing taxpayers a dime.
Chris Winter is executive director of Access Fund, "a national organization that leads and inspires the climbing community toward sustainable access and conservation of the climbing environment." For more information, visit accessfund.org.