Chris Winter

Rock climbing is in the midst of a transformation – one that’s benefiting people and creating jobs around the country. The climbing community is growing, diversifying and embracing the positive roles we play as advocates and stewards.

More than half of America’s climbing areas are on federal land. It’s our responsibility to ensure that federal policy supports sustainable recreation and conserves those public lands. We have an opportunity to do that by passing the bipartisan America’s Outdoor Recreation Act.

Chris Winter is executive director of Access Fund, "a national organization that leads and inspires the climbing community toward sustainable access and conservation of the climbing environment." For more information, visit accessfund.org.

