For most people, winter is the season for many traditions — from holiday get-togethers to winter sports and activities such as downhill skiing or ice fishing. For some, however, it marks a time when joint pain can worsen. When patients say they can tell that a storm is coming, it is not just an old wives’ tale. In fact, there is science behind how people can feel the change of weather in their joints.
The most common joint types (for example, knees or knuckles) are surrounded by an enclosed capsule, which has its own level of pressure that is slightly different from the environment. When the weather changes, the barometric pressure change can cause those joint capsules to expand. (This is similar to a bag of chips expanding when it moves from a lower to a higher altitude.) When this happens in the joints, it can result in discomfort, particularly for those with arthritis. While it is important to know how arthritis causes pain, it is equally important to understand there are different types and causes of arthritis. Below are some common questions patients ask when undergoing evaluation of joint pain.
What is arthritis?
Arthritis refers to swelling and tenderness of one or more joints, for which the main symptoms are joint pain and stiffness. This commonly occurs as a result of joint damage, which typically worsens with age.
What causes arthritis?
The cause of joint pain depends on the type of arthritis. Some pain symptoms may, in fact, occur due to the damage or irritation of tissues or structures surrounding the joint that mimic true joint arthritis. For example, shoulder pain can be from rotator cuff tendinitis, and elbow pain can be from bursitis. That said, causes of true joint arthritis depend on which type an individual has. This can fall in one of two major categories — non-inflammatory (such as osteoarthritis) or inflammatory (such as rheumatoid arthritis).
Osteoarthritis is the most common joint disease that primarily affects middle-aged to elderly individuals and is usually referred to as the “wear and tear” type of arthritis. Common sites for this type of arthritis are the knees, hips, neck and hands (particularly the base of our thumbs) due to years of repetitive use or trauma.
Rheumatoid arthritis and other types of inflammatory arthritides are autoimmune conditions that result from the body’s immune system attacking the joints. This causes inflammation within the joints and, when left untreated, can eventually lead to damage and deformity.
What puts someone at risk of developing arthritis, and how can it be prevented?
There are varying risk factors for the different types of arthritides. One is genetic. Even so, it is possible an individual with genetic risk will not develop arthritis.
For osteoarthritis, age is the strongest risk factor. While aging can’t be stopped, other risk factors can be modified. The most important risk factor that can be modified is obesity, as this causes excessive loads on joints, particularly the knees. Abnormal or improper joint mechanics can also put someone at risk of developing osteoarthritis. This is why physical therapy can be helpful for some in alleviating joint symptoms.
Rheumatoid arthritis also has a genetic component. However, the biggest modifiable risk factor is cigarette smoking. An individual with a genetic risk for rheumatoid arthritis can increase the likelihood of developing the disease by up to 21-fold with repeated cigarette exposure.
What can people do to find out why they are having joint pain?
There can be many reasons for joint pain. The best way to find out why is to be evaluated by a qualified health care professional such as a primary care provider (PCP). The PCP will ask specific questions about symptoms and will conduct a thorough physical exam. The PCP may obtain additional laboratory and imaging studies as part of the workup. Finally, depending on the type of arthritis, the patient may be referred to a medical specialist such as a rheumatologist for further evaluation.
Once the type of arthritis is diagnosed, how can it be treated?
Treatment will depend on the type of arthritis. Osteoarthritis, for example, is generally managed conservatively, depending on severity. Recommendations may include weight loss, physical/occupational therapy and symptomatic relief with either over-the-counter or prescription medications. Other modalities that may be used include joint injections and surgical options. Rheumatoid arthritis, along with other autoimmune types of arthritides, are managed with medications that keep the immune system from attacking the joints. This will help delay the progression of joint damage and can help alleviate the symptoms of joint swelling, tenderness and stiffness.
How can I find out more about arthritis?
A good resource is the Arthritis Foundation (arthritis.org) or the patient section of the American College of Rheumatology website (rheumatology.org).