In early May, Laramie County School District 1 was set to administer a “Student Climate Survey” designed by the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center (WEEAC). The survey questions were being kept secret from concerned parents and other citizens, but on May 10 that changed: the survey was postponed.
Many community members had spoken up, and their requests, public comments and emails to the school board and superintendent were influential. We can thank the conscientious school board trustees for any influence they had over the postponement.
Also on May 10, Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming (FPA-WY) entered our first legal action on behalf of families in Wyoming.
FPA-WY has been engaged with the issue for two years, going back to LCSD1’s 2019 community meeting about an action plan to prevent bullying and harassment in schools. At the meeting, we, and other community members, objected to LCSD1’s adoption of WEEAC’s programs. We noted that they promote extreme ideology far beyond what’s appropriate to address one incident by one student at McCormick Junior High.
Since 2012, LCSD1 has used a peer-reviewed program from the Olweus Institute that has shown a steady and dramatic drop in bullying incidents. However, now senior district staff seemed to be touting the WEEAC survey that promotes a political agenda, passing over citizen recommendations to strengthen and continue improvements through commitment to the Olweus program and survey.
Over the past year and a half, LCSD1 hired a “diversity coordinator” and advanced radically divisive ideas that would flabbergast most Cheyenne residents. WEEAC-recommended resources include:
The Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that places some highly respected organizations on its “hate list,” in the same category as Nazi skinheads.
The Anti-Defamation League, which promotes legislation to target people who hold to a scientific and biblical understanding of sexuality.
A list of 24 “anti-racist” books, including authors Ibrim X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, which promote Critical Race Theory, a theory derived from Marxism. Kendi calls capitalism and racism “conjoined twins” and attacks capitalism as racist. DiAngelo asserts the false idea that “only whites can be racist” and “white identity depends on the oppression of Blacks.”
Gender ideology materials that teach controversial concepts and promote LGBTQ+ activism that is inappropriate in K-12 schools.
As parents saw the new “equity and diversity” direction, many asked FPA-WY what could be done. We submitted a Wyoming Public Records Act request, asking to see the WEEAC survey, correspondence related to selection of WEEAC and the ongoing Olweus anti-bullying survey results. We also asked to see the cost of the new diversity efforts and the diversity training materials used for LCSD1 staff.
However, LCSD1 told Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming that the “student climate survey” from WEEAC was proprietary, and parents were forbidden to see the questions in advance. LCSD1 was largely unresponsive to the other four parts of our public records request, too.
The school board had been assured that the parents would receive correspondence that would describe the survey and then they would have a chance to opt out. However, parental notification was a text message that said little and provided a link to a convoluted process finally allowing opt out of the survey. The link was only available briefly, and the opportunity to opt out ended a couple of weeks before the survey was to be administered. This process was not adequate for hardworking parents to make informed decisions about what their children are taught.
We also learned that when the survey was administered in Albany County, that school district provided an opportunity for parents to view the survey beforehand. So why couldn’t they provide it to Laramie County parents? Furthermore, it is simply implausible to claim that a proprietary survey must be kept from the parents when the questions will be given to every student from seventh grade and up!
At Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming, we believe that nothing taught to students should be withheld from parents. Seeing no other recourse, we engaged a lawyer to stop the survey until parents can see the questions. This was a last resort after LCSD1 ignored months of polite requests, and our official and mandatory request for public records was treated capriciously.
While the survey has been postponed for now, we believe that’s mostly because of the pressure of many concerned citizens and the intervention of certain conscientious school board members. We recognize that the underlying concern with LCSD1’s lack of transparency will remain as we seek to learn where and how deeply radical ideology has moved into Cheyenne schools.