With all the bad news on the Wyoming revenue front (projected shortfalls of $555 million to $2.8 billion) and COVID-19 developments, the Legislature may be poised to spring into action.
The Leadership’s Management Council met April 16 and began planning for two special sessions, one virtually in May, if they can pull it off, and another in late summer. The May session will be focused on the money coming from the federal government. The second session will revisit the woefully unbalanced two-year budget and COVID-19 issues.
The Management Council heard a short presentation by the Governor, discussed, without deciding, the special sessions, and then launched into an hours-long discussion of the interim topics for all the Committees, which number about 20.
For those of us who have suffered through interim sessions, they are, in the best of times, mind numbing and not very productive. In election years, where 75 of 90 seats are up for a vote, it is even less likely to be useful. Some of the Legislators will not return for 2021, the new legislators do not show up until January, the committees get shuffled when the new leadership takes over, and legislators and staff will have spent six or seven days in special sessions.
The governor and the Management Council have expressed the view that the priorities from last fall and the 2020 session remain the priorities for Wyoming citizens. Maybe, but the pandemic is uprooting all assumptions about what our governments should be doing. Things that seemed pressing last fall should not even be on the priority list.
What is important? Give each committee a couple top-priority tasks that are within their areas of expertise. In addition to COVID-19 response, here are some suggestions: making sure everyone in Wyoming has enough to eat and that it is affordable (nationwide, food insecurity affects 11% of households, likely higher in Wyoming); shoring up our health care system and making health insurance more broadly available and affordable (Medicaid expansion); addressing income and gender inequality, such as by increasing Wyoming’s minimum wage; strengthening our unemployment insurance system; retraining displaced energy workers; helping energy-based communities refocus and strengthen their economies; ensuring that every K-12 student has access to online education.
It is easy to be cynical about the Legislature, but that cynicism was amply rewarded on the Management Council Zoom meeting. Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, who has the charming optimism of a football coach after several losing seasons – “we will be stronger in the future” – led a discussion on the assignments to the Revenue Committee to review Wyoming’s tax system. I am hard pressed to think of anything more futile than giving the Revenue Committee the task of reforming our tax system. Since the Tax Reform 2000 report, now 20 years old, the Legislature has known the problems and chosen to do nothing about them.
Also, as part of the tax discussion, Speaker Harshman uttered a startling pronouncement. One of the central tenants of our democracy is we elect leaders, and we expect, and they expect, to be held accountable for their actions. That is why we record votes and insist that the Legislature’s actions are conducted in public. But as Speaker Harshman was describing the Legislature’s failures to address revenues, he sought to absolve all the legislators for their inactions. “It is no one’s fault,” he intoned several times.
How anti-democratic! The virus may be no one’s fault, but the revenue system certainly is. We, the citizens, can lay the blame directly on the House speakers, governors, presidents of the Senate and the heads of the various committees. They have chosen – this year, last year and years before – not to lead on tax reform, and, in fact, to actively oppose it. We know the difference leadership makes; witness that the lodging tax passed in 2020 when the governor supported it.
Our state is in deep, deep trouble, and our leaders are responsible for the state’s almost complete reliance on the volatile mineral industry for state and local revenues. We elect leaders to make a difference, not to grant absolution, nor to blame “fate” for their decisions. It is an election year – hold their feet to the fire.