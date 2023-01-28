Jim Wood

Your newspaper and newspapers across Wyoming are advocating in the state Legislature to make government information more accessible to you.

In Wyoming, state, county, city, school district and other governmental entities are legally directed to publish minutes of meetings, payroll information, changes in statutes and zoning, bid information and other particulars in local newspapers to notify the public of their actions.

Jim Wood is a retired newspaper publisher who represents the Wyoming Press Association on legislative matters.

