Your newspaper and newspapers across Wyoming are advocating in the state Legislature to make government information more accessible to you.
In Wyoming, state, county, city, school district and other governmental entities are legally directed to publish minutes of meetings, payroll information, changes in statutes and zoning, bid information and other particulars in local newspapers to notify the public of their actions.
The Wyoming Press Association has brought a bill to the 67th Wyoming Legislature that would require the state’s newspapers to publish all public notices that appear in print editions on their websites, too.
Many newspapers are already doing this (including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle), and if House Bill 164 passes, all Wyoming newspapers will be required to add public notices to their websites.
State Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, and Rep. Dave Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, are sponsoring the bill, along with Reps. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie; Daniel Singh, R-Cheyenne; and Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs; and Sens. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette; Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne; and Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne.
According to a 2022 Wyoming Coda Ventures survey, 86% of Wyomingites cite local newspapers and newspaper websites as their most trusted source for public notices.
Seemingly every day, more and more “news” services become available in various digital formats. It is important that readers continue to have newspapers as credible local news authorities. These survey numbers are reassuring to those of us in the newspaper business, confirming reader support of our efforts to provide a sound wellspring of information.
According to the independent survey, 8 out of 10 Wyoming adults agree that minutes and financial information from local governments should be published in local newspapers. Now, these newspapers are taking this reader reliance a step farther by making sure this vital information can also be easily found on their websites.
Already, member newspapers of the Wyoming Press Association fund a website repository of all public notices they publish. Wyopublicnotice.com provides a statewide searchable database and archive of public notices. So, you can access any Wyoming public notices FREE OF CHARGE with a simple subject or location search at wyopublicnotice.com.
If HB 164 passes, you will have three independent options to keep track of what your government is up to: