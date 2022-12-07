“If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves.” – Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator, stateswoman and civil rights activist, born on July 10, 1875
Recent incidents in our schools and community substantiate the idea that Cheyenne has a racism and intolerance problem.
We decry those as isolated cases that should not define our great town. Too many of us defend our city by claiming those perpetrating these offenses are just trying to get attention, and they are succeeding. Some say attention seekers are simply copycatting others who have used racial epithets before. The preferred idea of those defenders is if we down play the misconduct, it will die from inattention.
Wrong, wrong, wrong. Passivity cannot make racism and intolerance go away. Only action can rid us of this scourge. Simply hollering words at each other only serves to exacerbate the problem. Respectful discussion may help bridge the divide. Being together and working together is the sure way to break down walls that divide us. We need to be the melting pot country and community that historians have written about.
The military has long been a shining example of people of all races, religions and backgrounds coming together for a common cause. When you are in battle, or preparing for it, you must rely on your teammates, and they on you, regardless of where you come from.
So it is ironic that much of the recent rise in reported local bigotry is targeted at airmen stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and their families. It’s frustrating for them, and frustrating for the vast majority of Cheyenne’s citizens.
The good news is there is action you can take.
There is a program here that matches up young, first-term airmen with local people who “adopt” them. These Cheyenne families and individuals step up to provide local support to airmen on their first assignment away from home. This enables young airmen a place to go away from their dorm room, away from the base and away from the bars.
These locals can expose new airmen to the best places in Cheyenne to eat, shop, go for car repair and to recreate. There are 30 or more new airmen arriving at Warren AFB each month. Cheyenne hosts and host families provide some good old Wyoming hospitality to many of them.
In turn, these airmen of various backgrounds share some of their cultural underpinnings with their Cheyenne hosts. The give-and-take reminds us all that we have much more in common than not.
This exchange can go a long way toward breaking down barriers that can separate us. Over time, as more and more Cheyenne citizens become hosts and learn about different cultures, they become strong ambassadors, affirming that Cheyenne is an all-encompassing community that embraces everyone.
This action will dispel the idea of racism and intolerance in our town. Those considering relocating to Cheyenne will see us as a welcoming community, and experience just that once they arrive.
A win-win-win situation.
If you would like to take action toward eliminating insularity in our fair city, please join Cheyenne’s team of hosts and host families. Contact the Adopt an Airman program at adoptanairmanwyo@gmail.com to apply to be a host or host family. Application forms can be found online at www.cheyennechamber.org/adoptanairman.
Jim Wood is a retired newspaper publisher and Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Adopt an Airman committee member.