The coronavirus outbreak and response has turned our lives, our economy and our world upside down. Social distancing has entered our lexicon. Our small businesses and restaurants are struggling or have shut down. Schools have gone online. Too many have lost income, are sick or both.
But while most Americans are rightly focused on the safety of their friends and family, the Trump Administration is continuing to systematically roll back the rules that protect our air, ocean, health and safety, and forge ahead with projects sought by corporate polluters. This is not the time for the “big business as usual” approach of this administration. It should, instead, be focused on the response to this pandemic.
The most recent policy moves will have a direct effect on public health and our collective pocketbook, at a time when we can afford neither. For example, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is – at the behest of the oil industry – rolling back clean car standards contributing to increased air pollution.
Late last month, the EPA announced it was issuing a sweeping suspension of its enforcement of environmental laws. This decision – not uncommon for a national emergency – effectively allows businesses a free pass to pollute the air, land or water in the middle of a global health pandemic. What is unique, however, is that this decree has no end date, potentially opening the door to an ongoing decrease in enforcement meant to keep offenders accountable.
The EPA is moving forward with a plan dubbed the “secret science rule” to restrict the use of the best available science in policymaking and private sector decisions. This move would hamstring the government’s ability to protect communities from harmful pollution and protect public health, and has been widely criticized by the agency’s own science advisers and public health organizations around the country.
Despite historically low oil and gas prices and demand, the Administration held an offshore oil and gas sale in mid-March, offering 78 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico. Leases were available at bargain basement prices, depriving taxpayers of a fair valuation. The right to drill nearly 400,000 offshore acres sold for $93 million – the lowest amount raised in a Gulf sale since 2016.
One of the most egregious rollbacks of conservation policy is ongoing. The Trump Administration is working to gut the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The proposed changes to NEPA, which would be particularly harmful to our oceans, marine wildlife and fisheries, are part of a systematic effort to ignore the impacts of climate change.
As important, these proposed changes would minimize the opportunities for the public to express their concerns during the reviews of proposed projects. And to top it all off, corporate interests were given a special back channel to further advocate for them.
The irony of these steps is that for many of us, spending time outside is the only respite we have in these uncertain times. The occasional yard work or gardening, taking walks around the neighborhood or exploring local parks while social distancing are what is keeping people sane. For me, taking in Wyoming’s blue skies and breathing in the fresh crisp air during my morning hike on the trust land out north is my release. But the quality of our air, water and health is exactly what is at stake with these changes.
Pursuing policies that could directly affect public health is something that should be debated in a transparent manner. The American people have a right to know how these changes could impact their communities.
Our members of Congress are home. It is important that they hear from the public that steps like these should not be pursued right now. Several members of Congress have already requested that federal agencies cease these activities. We need to take a step back and focus on protecting public health. Anything else can wait.