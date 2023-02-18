Rep. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs

The Wyoming House of Representatives had two vigorous debates on the final day for House bills to be heard this year.

One was about House Bill 152, which strengthens our state’s prohibitions against abortion. The other was about House Bill 4, a bill that would make sure low-income, uninsured new moms in Wyoming are eligible for postpartum health coverage for 12 months after they give birth. Currently, the cutoff for postpartum Wyoming Medicaid is 60 days.

Rep. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, was elected to the Wyoming Legislature last November to represent House District 39. A Rock Springs native, he has degrees in political science from the University of Wyoming and Western Wyoming Community College.

