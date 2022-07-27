The following article was originally published in the Casper Star-Tribune on Jan. 17, 2021, in the immediate aftermath of the events of Jan. 6. The signatories have each devoted their professional lives to upholding the rule of law. They believe the events of the last 18 months have only borne out and amplified the views expressed below.

As lawyers, retired judges and legal educators of all political stripes, we share the shock felt by most Americans over the events of January 6th in Washington, D.C. In the days, months and years ahead, the underlying causes will be debated, and accountability will be assigned. We all have our own opinions on that subject, and they vary, but we will refrain from adding them here. Instead, at this dangerous moment, we think it is important to keep in mind that, while the foundations of our democracy have been shaken, they remain strong.

