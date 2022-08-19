Rick VanMeter

With just days before the annual August recess, Congress has many issues vying for consideration and action. One matter that lawmakers should not leave undone is passing urgently needed legislation to rein in the power of Big Tech companies in the mobile app marketplace. And recent surveys show that a vote for the Open App Markets Act is a winning hand for elected officials to play as the November elections loom.

For years, Big Tech companies such as Google and Apple have maintained iron-fisted control of the app marketplace. Those large companies have used anticompetitive practices that stymie innovative app developers and impose substantial transaction fees on in-app purchases using payment systems controlled by Google and Apple.

Rick VanMeter is the executive director of the Coalition for App Fairness.

