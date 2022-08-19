With just days before the annual August recess, Congress has many issues vying for consideration and action. One matter that lawmakers should not leave undone is passing urgently needed legislation to rein in the power of Big Tech companies in the mobile app marketplace. And recent surveys show that a vote for the Open App Markets Act is a winning hand for elected officials to play as the November elections loom.
For years, Big Tech companies such as Google and Apple have maintained iron-fisted control of the app marketplace. Those large companies have used anticompetitive practices that stymie innovative app developers and impose substantial transaction fees on in-app purchases using payment systems controlled by Google and Apple.
The tech giants’ restrictive processes for app developers are based on largely bogus security concerns and give preference to their own products in deciding which apps thrive or fail in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store.
Passing the Open App Markets Act would be a significant step toward freeing the marketplace of such unwarranted and unfair restrictions. It would promote innovation and protect consumers’ interests.
Recent public opinion surveys show that an overwhelming majority of Americans recognize the need for change. Surveys conducted across several states showed that 69% of likely voters think Big Tech has too much power. Seventy-nine percent of those questioned want Congress to enact the Open App Markets Act.
Moreover, 72% of poll respondents agreed with the statement, “Big Tech companies, like Apple and Google, limit competition and restrict innovation from independent app developers.” Notable as we near Election Day was the finding that 61% of respondents said they would feel more favorable toward members of the House and Senate who support the Open App Markets Act.
Wyoming’s Sen. Cynthia Lummis is already a co-sponsor of the legislation, becoming part of the growing bipartisan body of lawmakers who understand this is the time to do the right thing in establishing just and fair tech policy.
We commend her leadership on this critical issue facing U.S. developers, and encourage her colleagues in the Wyoming delegation to support the bipartisan, bicameral Open App Markets Act.
Rick VanMeter is the executive director of the Coalition for App Fairness.
