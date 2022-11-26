Marion Yoder

Nearly a year ago, I was fortunate to play the “Sunday Puzzle” on National Public Radio with the famous Will Shortz, Puzzlemaster and New York Times crossword puzzle writer.

I can’t tell you how much fun it was to play and to chat amiably with him and the host, NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben, as if I knew them. Mr. Shortz had the grace to say, “I knew you’d be good once I heard you do crosswords,” to which I gracelessly replied, “Oh, no. I don’t do crosswords; I like the Jumble, but my newspaper doesn’t carry it anymore.” Thankfully, that comment was omitted, as were any “ums.” Bless the editors.

Marion Yoder is a Cheyenne resident.

