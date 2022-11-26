Nearly a year ago, I was fortunate to play the “Sunday Puzzle” on National Public Radio with the famous Will Shortz, Puzzlemaster and New York Times crossword puzzle writer.
I can’t tell you how much fun it was to play and to chat amiably with him and the host, NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben, as if I knew them. Mr. Shortz had the grace to say, “I knew you’d be good once I heard you do crosswords,” to which I gracelessly replied, “Oh, no. I don’t do crosswords; I like the Jumble, but my newspaper doesn’t carry it anymore.” Thankfully, that comment was omitted, as were any “ums.” Bless the editors.
My 15 minutes of fame, defying Andy Warhol’s prediction, quickly multiplied, thanks, in large part, to this newspaper, which saw fit to do a feature on my puzzle exploits, complete with my portrait sporting a tiara and holding flowers graciously presented by Wyoming women friends.
Many people saved that article and sent it to me, making last year’s Christmas cards far better illustrated than ever before. Additionally, one friend made me an audio clip of the event. It traveled as far east as London and as far west as New Zealand, and many places in between.
One of my P.E.O. sisters suggested I alert our international magazine. Amazingly, the P.E.O. Record reprinted WTE reporter Jasmine Hall’s story in its March/April 2022 issue, giving her an international byline and me a major way of celebrating my 70th birthday.
One comment heard along the way was from a friend of a Massachusetts cousin, who said something like, “Wow! Now I know there are TWO smart women in Wyoming – your cousin Marion and Liz Cheney.” And to think, that remark came long before she appeared behind the microphone on the Jan. 6 congressional investigative committee. (You go, Liz; very sorry, indeed, that you won’t be representing Wyoming next year. Meanwhile, keep up the good work.)
I do take exception to the idea that there are few smart women in Wyoming. I know loads, including the aforementioned Jasmine Hall, P.E.O. sisters, book group pals, my former piano teacher and dozens more I’ve met through work, church endeavors, public meetings and as a result of various volunteer pursuits.
Wyoming punches above its weight in lots of bad ways – only state with no refugee program, long the leading state for death by suicide, lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates ... I could go on. Politically, we are presently in a condition of studied ignorance, about to send one 2020 election denier to replace Liz Cheney in D.C. and having elected another one to supervise elections statewide for the next four years.
However, we haven’t always been that perverse. I, for one, among many, take heart that there are signs of progress around us. Among them are the widespread use of the Laramie County Library, the burgeoning arts and music scene brightening up downtown Cheyenne and much-loved Wyoming fiction writer CJ Box. Note, too, Casper’s Anne MacKinnon, recently recognized by the Wyoming Historical Society for her excellent 2021 book, “Public Waters: Lessons from Wyoming for the American West.”
Interestingly, Anne, Will Shortz and I are alums of the birth class of 1952, making us each 70 this year (ditto Vladimir Putin). For good or ill, turning 70 does have the effect of nudging you to get going on whatever project(s) you’ve been thinking of, but haven’t quite gotten around to doing. Hence, this, my inaugural column for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Stay tuned!