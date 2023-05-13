Consider the similarity between a communicable disease and the body politic’s ability to swoon over a personality and the promises they think they hear. Compare the contagion of mononucleosis to that of a charismatic right-wing populist ready to “fix it,” whatever that might mean.
Sociologist Michael Kimmel says populism “is not a theory [or] an ideology, it’s an emotion. And the emotion is righteous indignation that the government is screwing ‘us.’” It’s “aggrieved entitlement,” a sense that your rightful benefits are being stolen by larger, unknown forces. The problem is “them.”
Trumpist-type populism is a mishmash of emotions and mechanisms for acquiring and keeping power, often measured by money. It’s far more contagious than the Epstein-Barr virus linked to mononucleosis. The “kissing disease” at least takes saliva contact, while Trumpism spreads via conversation, airwave, social media and print.
I’ve lately seen glossies selling, “Special Report: Opposing Critical Race Theory and Fighting Radical Racialism” and “The American Left: From Liberalism to Despotism.” Yikes!
Luckily, mono can be cured; bed rest and milkshakes worked for teenage me. Adult-onset aggrieved entitlement is a tougher malady, and potentially fatal to both carrier and victim. Think Jan. 6.
History shows how easily people have fallen flat for malignant charismatics whose brand is grievance. How else did Adolf Hitler go from being a sickly, undereducated, failed Austrian artist to Nazi party leader, lethal hater of Jewish people and German dictator until his suicide in 1945?
His oratorical gifts were key, but his words fell on fertile ground. Many believed Hitler’s pledges to avenge their grievances. Humiliated in the “War to End All Wars,” and undergoing economic and social malaise, many Germans readily ignored that their Jewish neighbors were harassed, confined and ultimately murdered by the millions. Virulent anti-Semitism, tragically, still thrives today.
Many others have fatally swayed masses hearing confirmation of their own thoughts whenever the personality spoke. Napoleon wowed France until he threw 600,000 troops headlong into a killing Russian winter in 1812. Eugene McCarthy had Americans fearing ubiquitous “Commies” in the 1950s until his craven hollowness was exposed on live television during the Senate’s Army-McCarthy hearings. Stalin’s many supporters assured his power for decades while he killed millions of “undesirables.” He’s Putin’s model now.
Ordinary people understandably long to believe in something, but investing dreams of retribution in a malign personality is a losing proposition. Demanding any personality to “fix it” is dangerous and anti-democratic.
Today, Americans find the entitled aggrieved resenting even lawful asylum seekers. When science and medicine advise that, yes, some people are transgender and some need treatment, the aggrieved try to legislate against it. When K-12 students wish to read widely, the aggrieved work to ban books. When kids object to being shot at school, the aggrieved venerate NRA dogma. When women seek reproductive choice, the aggrieved torch health care clinics.
Do the aggrieved imagine they’re on a mission to make everyone else straighten up and fly right? Perhaps they hear cheering crowds behind them.
Everyone should remember that cheering crowds can get things wrong. Jesus entered Jerusalem amid a triumphal crowd. He knew he headed toward crucifixion and death as a human being. The crowd thought he was there to take down the Romans, never noticing that he rode a humble donkey and not a warrior’s charging stallion. We know now how soon, and how sorely, the crowd was disappointed.
What happened next — Jesus’ corporeal end — led to the biggest potential prize ever offered: the forgiveness of sin, bodily resurrection and eternal life. That kind of power isn’t human. Charismatic personalities who suggest they’ve got anything approximating it can’t be trusted, with anything.