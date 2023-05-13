Marion Yoder

Consider the similarity between a communicable disease and the body politic’s ability to swoon over a personality and the promises they think they hear. Compare the contagion of mononucleosis to that of a charismatic right-wing populist ready to “fix it,” whatever that might mean.

Sociologist Michael Kimmel says populism “is not a theory [or] an ideology, it’s an emotion. And the emotion is righteous indignation that the government is screwing ‘us.’” It’s “aggrieved entitlement,” a sense that your rightful benefits are being stolen by larger, unknown forces. The problem is “them.”

Marion Yoder is a Cheyenne resident.

