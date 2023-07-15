America’s divided, but it’s false equivalency to attribute it to major parties’ “extremes.” Division has more to do with Democrats, and anyone else daring to espouse democratic ideals, being cast as the conniving enemy by the various radicals who’ve cannibalized the GOP.
Consider the Orwellian “Freedom Caucus” and “Moms for Liberty” pockets and their combative goals to control what people read, say and do. No thanks; messy democracy’s far better than that nightmare.
Coming from the Greek, “demos” means “people” and “kratos” “power,” so “democratic” means “power of the people.” Per Wikipedia, a democracy is a “system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members ... typically through elected representatives.” In a “republic,” “supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives ... which has an elected or nominated president, rather than a monarch.” Both envision elected representatives, legitimate leaders and no monarch. So far, so good — but then there’s voting.
Democrats want every eligible voter’s voice heard. Republicans increasingly don’t. As the Brennan Center for Justice puts it, state lawmakers spent 2021 passing laws that made it harder to vote and in 2022 focused more intently on election interference, passing laws that could lead to tampering with how elections are run and results are determined. Republican-run states’ hands, including Wyoming’s, were all over this. Additionally, the Supreme Court nearly gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
What about policies? Democrats promote consumer protection, workplace safety, equal opportunity, disability rights, racial equity, regulations against environmental pollution and criminal justice reform. Democrats tend to support reproductive choice, immigration reform and the LGBT community. Democrats endorse science on climate change and favor a multilateral approach on foreign policy. So says Wikipedia and every Democrat (and reasonable Republican) I know.
What do Republicans support? Luckily, Wikipedia answers, because the Republican Party adopted no new platform in 2020. Their nominee demanded a much-shortened version of 2016’s, an impasse ensued, and the old one survived. The RNC offers something about what Republicans currently support at gop.com/about-our-party. In part, they say Republicans “are working to preserve America’s greatness ...,” the party was “originally founded in 1854 for the purpose of ending slavery” and “the left attempts to destroy what makes America great (so Republicans are) ... standing in the breach to defend our nation and way of life.”
Sounds pretty MAGA to me. “Make America Great Again” originated under Reagan, but MAGA became a brand in 2016. Many journalists, commentators and scholars call the former president’s slogan racist, coded language. Proud Boys, with other MAGA-adjacents, gleefully attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, demonstrating their belief in mayhem and entitlement.
Today’s Republican nominal leaders categorically regard negotiation with Democrats as failure. True public servants, including some Republicans, still want to get things done. They have before. Democrats were in charge when everything from Social Security, to integration, Medicare, NATO, Apollo 11, the REA and 2022’s IRA occurred.
Heirloom Republicans have also greatly contributed; remember Nixon’s comprehensive environmental legislation, John McCain’s integrity, and Liz Cheney’s bravery about Jan. 6. Now, Republican leadership name-calls Democrats and won’t work with them, the public good be damned. MAGA and its standard-bearer, recently assessed $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation, inexplicably terrify them.
It’s not Democrats who’ve long grieved their party leaving them. Legitimate Republicans today can hardly believe what’s become of the GOP. By contrast, Democrats, like democracy itself, occasionally unwieldy, remain democratic. So does their party.