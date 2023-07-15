Marion Yoder

America’s divided, but it’s false equivalency to attribute it to major parties’ “extremes.” Division has more to do with Democrats, and anyone else daring to espouse democratic ideals, being cast as the conniving enemy by the various radicals who’ve cannibalized the GOP.

Consider the Orwellian “Freedom Caucus” and “Moms for Liberty” pockets and their combative goals to control what people read, say and do. No thanks; messy democracy’s far better than that nightmare.

Marion Yoder is a Cheyenne resident.

