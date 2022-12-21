Marion Yoder

Marion Yoder

I blame David Evans, albeit unfairly. He sent me a congratulatory note on Nov. 26, saying my first column for this paper had made his day. At 6:32 a.m., I wrote back with thanks. That’s when trouble began.

Unable to wait for mail delivery of my paper, I HAD to see myself in print immediately. Allegedly it is easy and free for print subscribers to read the WTE online, so I overcame my luddism and tried to subscribe. Repeatedly. Until my screen darkened, a siren blared and this message loudly intoned: “This is Microsoft. Do NOT attempt to turn off your computer! If you do, your data will be lost! Call this toll-free number to access Microsoft. Microsoft will address this problem. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TURN OFF YOUR COMPUTER. ALL DATA WILL BE LOST.”

Marion Yoder is a Cheyenne resident.

