I blame David Evans, albeit unfairly. He sent me a congratulatory note on Nov. 26, saying my first column for this paper had made his day. At 6:32 a.m., I wrote back with thanks. That’s when trouble began.
Unable to wait for mail delivery of my paper, I HAD to see myself in print immediately. Allegedly it is easy and free for print subscribers to read the WTE online, so I overcame my luddism and tried to subscribe. Repeatedly. Until my screen darkened, a siren blared and this message loudly intoned: “This is Microsoft. Do NOT attempt to turn off your computer! If you do, your data will be lost! Call this toll-free number to access Microsoft. Microsoft will address this problem. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TURN OFF YOUR COMPUTER. ALL DATA WILL BE LOST.”
“Oh, no!” I panicked. What about all my deathless prose? And everything else, dating back to cybertime immemorial? Can’t live without THAT!!!”
Naturally, I called the number. Not expecting Bill Gates himself to answer, I got a very techy-sounding guy, who issued instructions. The siren blared on. I beseeched him to silence it. He easily did, because by then I’d given him remote access to my laptop.
He showed me how I had 105 hackers, who had been “listening in” for 18 months, and were doing so right then. He mentioned child porn and online gambling websites linked to my device. He said my hackers were located in China, Russia and/or Nigeria. Did I know anyone there?
He displayed a list of banks and asked if we used them. When I replied, “No, we don’t do online banking,” my husband overheard and started loudly insisting that I HANG UP NOW.
I did, and then called the legitimate people at the Geek Squad, to which we subscribe through Best Buy. The good news is that the expert there was able to quickly eradicate the malware the hoaxter installed, calm me down, and make sure my laptop was fully functional and protected.
Despite having read every article AARP ever printed on spotting and avoiding computer scammers, I fell for this one in the minuscule time it took for that clanging siren to go off. I now deeply regret all the times I’ve heard of other people’s similar cyber misadventures and smugly thought myself above such folly. Far from it.
I fell for this hoax for the same reason that vaccine-deniers believe widespread disinformation about one of the greatest medical breakthroughs of our lives. In a word, it’s fear, ignited by panic.
In the case of vaccine denialism, chronic fear is infused with resentment and pseudo-religious disbelief in government, cultivated by a longstanding diet of sources like FOX so-called News. Add that to a convenient ability to forget that their hero, he of Mar-a-Lago fame, led the government when COVID-19 vaccines were developed, and that he is now (quietly) fully vaccinated. They disremember 2020. when he got both COVID, pre-vaccination, and exceptional government-funded medical treatment at Walter Reed Hospital.
The good news about COVID vaccines is that they work, if you consider living to be a success. Half of Wyoming apparently doesn’t. Only 50% of us are fully vaccinated (slightly more in Laramie County), according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This compares to 68% of Americans now fully vaccinated, per usafacts.org. Visit cdc.gov for lots of other reliable, useful vaccine information.
I wish there was a similarly successful vaccine, or another way, to address gullibility, fear of the unknown and attendant panic that, together, lead to dumb behavior. I could’ve used it when that fake siren went off.