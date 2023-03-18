Words are important. I cringe whenever and however they’re abused. Examples abound; here are some.
Double negatives. That single father in a TV ad who “don’t have nobody” didn’t. He did have “nobody” (until finding that helpful church).
Beginning something with, “Long story short” signals the opposite is coming. “You know what I mean?” and “Does that make sense?” aren’t questions. Nobody’s seeking response here; these are only fillers.
What about misplaced hyphens? No one ever graduated from “high-school” but many sat in “highchairs” and, while there, ate “high-fiber” Cheerios.
“It’s” shortens “it is.” “Its” is possessive. “Its’” is not a word.
Saying, “I can’t/won’t lie” implies the speaker does fib sometimes.
Routinely intoning, “Great question!” sounds condescending.
Asked anything, don’t respond, “So, ...” (Q. “I found “Tár” fascinating. Did you see it? A. So, I wanted to but ...”)
These tics can annoy listeners. Try to hear and ditch your own, starting with “um,” “uh” and “well.”
Consider “literally,” “go” and the grating “like.” Who doesn’t hear “like” used repeatedly? “Like” correctly expresses preference and draws comparison, but is, ln n n, otherwise better omitted.
Try not to say (not “go”), “It’s literally raining cats and dogs” unless you want people to picture animals splattering in the streets. It’s truly only “raining heavily.”
Skip “to include,” which appears incorrectly in police, military and business parlance. One example: “WHAT ARE THE DATES AND LOCATIONS OF THE TRAINING SESSIONS? A more detailed description of the program to include the dates and locations ... for 2023 can be found on our website.”
Such confusing faux legalese is just wrong; “including” is simpler and what’s meant.
Avoiding a truthful answer simultaneously abuses words and people. Experience gained from recruiting volunteers illustrates how. If asked to do something you’d rather not or can’t do, channel Nancy Reagan and just say no. That’s preferable to, “I’ll think about it” or “Maybe next year.” These dodges obliquely tell the recruiter to keep looking and to make mental notes to ask you again.
No column about correct, direct communication would be complete without a lament regarding grammar abuse.
I’ve heard many speakers, including professional broadcasters, use “me” as the subject of a sentence. (The listed speakers are the collective subject of that sentence. “Use” is its verb.) It’s no surprise to hear, “Me and my dad went fishing.” That wording is dead wrong and, probably unfairly, makes the speaker sound ignorant.
If you and your dad went fishing and you want to talk about it, use “I.” You’d never say, “Me went fishing.” You’d certainly say, “I went fishing.” If your dad came along, it’d be, “My dad and I went fishing.” This common error can easily be avoided with a little advance listening.
The only example I know where “me and ...” sounds right is in Kris Kristofferson’s wonderful song “Me and Bobby McGee,” made famous by the incomparable Janis Joplin.
But wait! There, “me” is used correctly in the title. It’s quoted from stanzas where it’s used in the objective case. The use is evocative, descriptive and, thank goodness, grammatical. Sing the following in your head; hear how right it sounds:
”You know feelin’ good was good enough for me, Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.”
It sounds right because it is right. If you swap “me” for “I,” it’s misused and sounds terrible.
Misused words annoy people, sound dumb and create communication barriers. We need less of these things. “What’s in a word?” was Shakespeare’s weighty and timeless question. It’s ours to answer.