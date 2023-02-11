About 100 years ago, Cheyenne people began promising to be real-estate racists. Restrictive covenants galore spread onto many lots, and they remain today.
Cheyenne deepened this realty racism in the 1930s. With FDR’s administration behind them, cities everywhere helped some would-be homebuyers. Neighborhoods were mapped to help bankers decide where to make federally backed loans. They were assigned one of four colors; “undesirable” ones were red. Thus “redlining” was born and nurtured.
Banks, encouraged to loan to prospective homebuyers only in “desirable” neighborhoods, didn’t bother with others. Home loans rarely, if ever, went to redlined places. Predictably, existing housing stock there deteriorated. Redlining continued apace until the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Problem solved! Well, no.
Laramie County Community College’s Lily Rowen says no redlining maps of Cheyenne have surfaced. Speaking recently at an event sponsored by Laramie County Community Partnership, she showed vintage maps for Lincoln, Nebraska, and Denver. (Coincidentally, I’ve lived in both places and instantly recognized redlined areas as ones where the poor, mainly people of color, still live.)
Look around. Guess where redlining likely occurred in Cheyenne for many years. It’s still visible now. Rowen described how redlining’s legacy lives on nationwide. Robust research clearly connects historically redlined areas with myriad ongoing health problems, environmental insults and other difficulties for people living there today.
Deplorable accompaniments to redlining are the racially restrictive covenants slapped onto neighborhoods to keep white ones “desirable.” City Councilor Michelle Aldrich says 29 Cheyenne subdivisions bear some 38 such covenants. One in Moore Haven Heights from 1926 reads: “... This lot is sold with the express covenant that it shall never be occupied by anyone of the Negro races, nor anyone not of the Caucasian Race ...”
Ed Boenisch of Capitol Heights (south of Eighth Avenue, north of Pershing) recently paid to file documents with the county overriding this cringeworthy language: “No persons of any race other than the caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant.”
I’ve got the form to repudiate the racist language underlying our 1941 house, thanks to UW law instructor Kris Koski. After the Legislature acted in 2021, he and his students produced it. Interested readers can visit tinyurl.com/cheyenne-racial-covenants to learn if they’re burdened by the nasty promise to be a racist.
Racially restrictive covenants are unconstitutional, thanks to Shelley v. Kraemer, 334 U.S. 1 (1948). Nevertheless, they persist, sending the repulsive message intended. What message is that? At best: “Whites only. No one else is good enough.”
The city passed a pleasant anti-racist covenant resolution last fall. Some Cheyenne Realtors now try to assure racially restrictive covenants are fixed when houses sell. Good, but inadequate. Hundreds of parcels bear this odious language. Not everyone wants to fix their deeds.
Councilor Aldrich correctly says it’s high time we got rid of racially restrictive covenants. The city allowed, perhaps even encouraged, these awful restrictions for decades. Declared unconstitutional in 1948, they’ve always been repugnant. It’s time that Cheyenne and its people do more.
The county can’t just waive filing fees, but the city could pay them for people wanting to amend their deeds. Ed Boenisch paid Laramie County $18. Why couldn’t the city establish a budget line-item to provide other good citizens forms and pay filing fees? The city should actively encourage its citizens to override odious language, which will otherwise remain stuck on their deeds forever.
Mayor Collins, wouldn’t that be a good way for the city to walk the walk? Can’t hurt.