Marion Yoder

Marion Yoder

About 100 years ago, Cheyenne people began promising to be real-estate racists. Restrictive covenants galore spread onto many lots, and they remain today.

Cheyenne deepened this realty racism in the 1930s. With FDR’s administration behind them, cities everywhere helped some would-be homebuyers. Neighborhoods were mapped to help bankers decide where to make federally backed loans. They were assigned one of four colors; “undesirable” ones were red. Thus “redlining” was born and nurtured.

Marion Yoder is a Cheyenne resident.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus