Hearing recent news about how various groups view climate change, I’m struck by the wide disparity with which “sensitive” (read: unnecessarily politicized) facts are received.
It seems that the receivers, not facts themselves, unfortunately and too often make all the difference.
Any lawyer can tell you that two disinterested witnesses to one car wreck can honestly recount starkly conflicting versions of what happened. Sometimes, only an accident reconstruction expert can determine what really occurred.
But what about people who insist on their chosen version of something, regardless of facts? Do they truly believe in their stance, or are they merely striking a pose because the facts are unacceptably disconcerting?
A recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll shows that younger Americans are “the most likely of any age bracket to say climate change is affecting their community (72%), represent(s) a major threat (64%) and should take priority over the economy (59%).” See details at tinyurl.com/npr-climate-poll.
Respondents were polled largely along party lines, but we’re all tired of politics, so let’s call these groups “Team Rational” and “Team No Way.”
Despite settled science, billions being spent on disaster preparation and recovery, and this summer’s massive heat wave, Team No Way insists that “the economy” deserves priority, even at the risk of ignoring climate change. Even more emphatically, Team No Way calls climate change either a “minor threat” or “no threat at all.”
Team Rational has opposite views, with a majority calling climate change a major threat. They say it’s having a serious impact now and that climate change is having a great deal of, or at least some, effect on their communities. The young are key, but not the only, players on Team Rational. Team No Way says climate change will have only minor, or even no, serious impact on their communities.
So much for that existential threat. What about the threats to our democracy and its quaint bedrock, the rule of law?
As CNN.com put it Aug. 1, “Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday and is facing a swarm of criminal accusations unprecedented for an active presidential candidate, much less a former president. But during this ordeal, his lead in the 2024 GOP presidential primary has solidified.”
Why? What is it about their leader that earns such loyalty? Deep-seated fear that “they’re out to get us,” whoever “us” and “they” are? Hope that he’ll take down “the system,” somehow benefiting them, even if it means dictatorship? Belief that society is “falling apart” if it’s not exclusively under the thumbs of straight, white, male, so-called Christians?
Their dear leader’s chronic fundraising GREATLY benefited following his indictment about illegal hush money March 30. Politico says it didn’t spike as high after his second, about classified documents mishandling. Still millions, just not as many. Who knows what this third indictment will produce?
Not courage from his theoretical primary opponents, except for Mike Pence. For Team Rational, criminal wrongdoing by a sitting or former president is a political death knell. Not for Team No Way, where denialism is de rigueur. See this illustrated in Paragraph 90© of the Aug. 1 indictment (tinyurl.com/trump-jan6-indictment).
There, Defendant Trump allegedly does the following to then-VP Pence:
“On January 1, the Defendant called the Vice President and berated him because he had learned that the Vice President had opposed a lawsuit seeking a judicial decision that, at the certification, the Vice President had the authority to reject or return votes to the states under the Constitution. The Vice President responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper. In response, the Defendant told the Vice President, ‘You’re too honest.’ ...”
In any rational world, being “too honest” is impossible when it comes to upholding the Constitution. Also, everyone must obey the law.
Defendant Trump heard that idea at his Aug. 3 criminal conspiracy arraignment. The magistrate judge advised him that “the most important” condition of his release pending trial is that he not commit crime and that trying to influence a juror is a crime.
Team Rational thinks that’s reasonable. Team No Way’s mum now. But before the arraignment, its avatars, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, launched an ad hominem attack on the trial judge.
Nice move, considering the wide discretion she has in setting the all-important trial date and presiding at trial. Collectively, the four felonies charged carry decades of potential prison time; she’ll decide the sentence upon any conviction.
She’s earned uniform praise from both colleagues and (former) opposing counsel and is widely regarded by experienced litigants, who actually do know what they’re talking about, as an excellent jurist. Also, a tough sentencer.
Makes you wonder if the under-informed senatorial cheerleaders wish now they’d sat this game out. Bet Defendant Trump does.
