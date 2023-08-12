Marion Yoder

Marion Yoder

Hearing recent news about how various groups view climate change, I’m struck by the wide disparity with which “sensitive” (read: unnecessarily politicized) facts are received.

It seems that the receivers, not facts themselves, unfortunately and too often make all the difference.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Marion Yoder is a Cheyenne resident.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus