Some think we’re all classifiable by personality. Introvert versus extrovert. “People person” or “loner.” Overachiever or slacker. “Leader” or “follower.” The “family constellation” and “birth order” schools of thought.
These classifications pale next to mine. I say people reflect characters found in A.A. Milne’s “The World of Pooh” (1957). Containing both “Winnie-the-Pooh” and “The House at Pooh Corner,” my family got it that Christmas. We read it incessantly.
Never to be confused with the corporatized Disney renderings, or with the even worse recent movie depiction of Pooh, Milne’s characters and E.H. Shepard’s perfect illustrations represent the essence of humankind. Well, at least that part of white, middle-class humankind that always gets books as gifts, grows up in an intact-ish family, and never worries about food or shelter.
Who knows? Maybe the personalities depicted in Milne’s characters extend even further than that lucky subset of humanity.
If you know Milne’s stories and poetry, you know his main character is Winnie-the-Pooh, sometimes known as Edward Bear. He’s “of very little brain,” overfond of honey, but much-loved by Christopher Robin, the boy to whom he belongs, and their animal friends.
Chief among these are Tigger, Kanga and her child, Roo, Owl, Rabbit and his friends and relations, and, of course, Eeyore. Who doesn’t remember Eeyore? No one. Think of the people you know whose perennial habit it is to occupy their own “gloomy place,” just like Eeyore. Still, like Eeyore, they’re (usually) lovable.
Consider Tigger, always bounding into the next adventure/trap without really thinking things through, but somehow managing to cheer everyone else up and coming out all right in the end. And what of Kanga? How many people, men or women, do you know whose job is to mother the world or, at least, those people or causes within their personal orbits? Plenty of Kangas and even more Roos out there in need of mothering, no matter their age.
By contrast, Rabbit has loads of friends and relations (unnamed) but wastes little time worrying about any of them or much else, really. Rabbit, instead, has fun. Piglet, on the other hand, is a worrier of the first order. Piglet’s job is to be Pooh’s good friend, while doing his best to stay out of danger, always a possibility, what with Pooh dundering about the 100-Acre Wood the way he does.
And then there’s Owl, full of answers, though somewhat lacking in accuracy and patience. Too many of us, myself included, display these Owlish characteristics.
Not to be forgotten, of course, is Christopher Robin, without whom none of the other characters would exist, as they all live in his imagination. And what an imagination it is! Was there ever a child more adorable, intelligent, patient, imaginative or adventurous than he? Doubtful.
In real life, “Christopher Robin” was the son of A.A. Milne. He later revealed how difficult and lonely his actual childhood was, especially after being sent away at age 9 to boarding school, where he was bullied. Unlike the character, he had two identifiable parents, both distant for various reasons, and his entire life was colored by the unsought fame that “Winnie-the-Pooh” brought him.
For our purposes, however, it’s easy to see Christopher Robin, a happy frequent visitor to the 100-Acre Wood, loved and respected by all the characters as the most intelligent. Personality-wise, who wouldn’t want to be as admired, smart, innocent and adorable as Winnie-the-Pooh’s Christopher Robin?
There are probably more profound ways to order personalities and view the world, but this one’s sweet, kind, and it works for me.